A European football expert has revealed why Cristiano Ronaldo will continue playing for Portugal after this summer’s World Cup.

41-year-old Ronaldo is surely nearing the end of his career, and some suggested he could stop playing for Portugal after this summer’s World Cup.

Manchester United and Real Madrid legend Ronaldo is not the player he once was and he struggled at the World Cup, but he has decided to continue playing for Portugal and he is part of their squad for this international break.

In an interview this week, Ronaldo admitted that he “considered stepping away” after the World Cup.

“Yes. I considered stepping away. I am always thinking about my future. I’m a thinker. This is why you see me here,” Ronaldo told Vogue.

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“I had a conversation with our president and our coach. I believe I can still help the national team reach to where they want. Also outside of football. This is a new generation, a young generation.

“The critics will always be there… the most important thing is I know who I am. I know why the young kids especially love Ronaldo.

“I will continue to do that. I will continue to do that when I retire in ten years… I’m a happy person.”

“One of the major reasons is that…”

Now, European football expert Andy Brassell has shed light on why Ronaldo and Portugal have decided to continue together after the World Cup.

“I think there’s a number of layers why they’re struggling to move on from him. One of the major reasons is that there will never be anyone else like him, I think to cut that cord can be quite difficult anyways,” Brassell told talkSPORT.

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“It’s easy for outside observers to dismiss him, saying ‘he’s old and not what he was.’ But removing him impacts every level of Portuguese football, including the global spotlight and profile of the national team. I think he’s huge.

“Obviously on a commercial level, they’re going to have to endure a massive drop. The World Cup being in America was a joint commercial project and the interest was undeniable over there even though you consider the fact he’s way beyond his peak as a footballer.

“It’s not just what he’s about as a footballer, ultimately if Goncalo Ramos went to a different club and developed, the footballing level conversation would be different.

“I think there’s a lot of other holes in the Portugal team for what it’s worth. I think Ronaldo left his options open, and in his Vogue interview he spoke about this probably being his last year.

“But he’s already been in this position before, I remember when they went out of the 2018 World Cup in Sochi to Uruguay, and he was strongly hinting about moving on from the national team.

“That was nearly ten years ago now so him throwing an idea out is nothing committal and this could go on forever, really.”

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