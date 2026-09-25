Joyce reveals Klopp masterplan to get Liverpool ace Florian Wirtz to ‘thrive’

Paul Joyce has explained how Jurgen Klopp plans to get Florian Wirtz back to his best for the German national team, which would benefit Liverpool hugely.

Wirtz is the third-most expensive signing in Liverpool’s history, having joined for an initial £100million plus £16m in potential add-ons. The Reds were convinced to pay such a large fee for the attacking midfielder after he became Bayer Leverkusen’s most important player, and one of the Bundesliga’s biggest stars.

However, Wirtz has struggled to replicate that brilliant form for Liverpool. Jamie Carragher has described his play as ‘neat and tidy’ rather than actually being able to ‘hurt’ opposition defences.

The appointment of Liverpool legend Klopp as new Germany boss could prove crucial to an uptick in form for Wirtz.

Klopp has begun his Germany tenure by selecting two different squads for the ongoing international fixtures. Wirtz was watching the eventful 1-1 draw with the Netherlands at home, though he will join the squad for the latter two games against Serbia and Greece.

Joyce described Germany’s first match under Klopp as ‘pandemonium’, and a game played at ‘breakneck speed’.

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The trusted Liverpool reporter spoke with a Germany fan who asked: “What is happening with Wirtz? Everyone in England is so down on him.”

Joyce wrote: ‘It is understood that Klopp sees Wirtz as being most threatening when occupying the half space on the left side and, crucially, receiving the ball when he is facing the goal.

‘That was how he thrived at Bayer Leverkusen when linking closely to Granit Xhaka and Alex Grimaldo under head coach Xabi Alonso.’

Klopp helping Wirtz to shine once again would do current Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola a big favour.

Liverpool told to sign Florian Wirtz backup

Iraola himself has been tasked with getting the 23-year-old to become the vital cog in his attack as the Basque coach looks to get Liverpool back in the title picture.

But so far this season, Wirtz has only managed one assist in six appearances. Carragher has said the playmaker’s display during the recent 1-0 win at Bournemouth was ‘one of the poorest I’ve ever seen him in a Liverpool shirt.’

Former Liverpool midfielder Ray Houghton has suggested the club signs a second No 10 to help Wirtz out.

“I think we could do with another one,” he said. “I said that the other week, I think if you had two number 10s… because we’ve got two strikers, we’ve got four wingers, two for either wing, or wherever you want to look at it, we’ve got four central midfielders. I just don’t see us having two number 10s, and I think that’s an area where you need a bit of magic.

“If one number 10’s not doing it, then you can bring another one in. Interesting to see what the manager does. I mean everyone’s looking for them, because they could be game-changers.”

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