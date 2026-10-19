Liverpool: World Cup star gives major Reds transfer decision clue after FSG make ‘offer’

Liverpool have been given a major boost in the race to sign Gilberto Mora from Club Tijuana in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds are looking for a new midfielder in the winter after not replacing Curtis Jones, who left Anfield to sign for Inter Milan, in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are in the race to sign Alex Scott from Bournemouth but it could cost the Reds and other interested parties over £100m to land the England international.

And Liverpool could have a cheaper, and younger, alternative in mind in Mora with reports earlier in October claiming that the Reds have already lodged an offer worth $50m (£37.5m) for the Mexico international.

Local journalist David Faitelson revealed on TUDN: “I’ve been told in Tijuana that they received, through Gilberto Mora’s representative, Rafaela Pimenta, an offer from an English club, in this case Liverpool.

“It would be a historic figure, above $50m, for Xolos de Tijuana for Gilberto Mora, who turns 18 next week.”

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Club Tijuana midfielder Mora, who made four appearances for Mexico at the World Cup, has scored six goals in his last eight appearances for club and country.

His agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has dismissed reports that he has an agreement with another club but opened the door to a move to Europe.

Pimenta said: “Everything will come, everything will arrive. Everything will happen as we think and as we planned, but on his birthday, we’re only going to think about celebrating his life, his coming of age, his future, and his past, which for me is what’s important.”

Mora missed Tijuana’s latest match, a goalless draw against Puebla FC, but he was in attendance and gave a thumbs-up in response to one fan who shouted “Liverpool, Liverpool” at the Mexican.

Has Mora given his approval to Liverpool?

And Record insists that ‘gesture’ has put more fuel on the fire of rumours that he could be heading to Anfield with Mora recently turning 18 to open up the doors to a move to a top European club.

Fabrizio Romano insisted earlier this month that Liverpool target Mora is a player to “keep a close eye on” during the next couple of transfer windows.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Keep a close eye to Gilberto Mora, the youngest goalscorer ever for Mexican national team.

“This boy is special. This midfielder is special. 17 years old, born October 2008 and Gilberto Mora is considered in the industry as one of the best talents around in midfield.

“So we are talking about a player who has a lot of quality, who has a lot of potential, Clubs from Spain, from England and not only, are monitoring him.

“So there is a lot of attention from European top clubs. I’m sure in the near future there will be conversations with his camp because these clubs have already started working around Gilberto Mora to understand the price, to understand the possibility to bring him to Europe in the near future.

“So there is movement around Gilberto Mora who in Mexico is considered as the next big thing, and it’s going to be a very very interesting situation to follow.”

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