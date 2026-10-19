Man City FFP: Barcelona ‘begin talks’ to sign Haaland as City star reaches exit decision

Barcelona have started negotiations to sign Man City star Erling Haaland after the club’s guilty verdict, according to reports.

Man City were found guilty of 114 of their 115 charges during the international break after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

The Citizens immediately appealed the verdict and continue to deny any wrongdoing with some uncertainty about how long the process could now take.

There has been speculation as to the potential punishment with anything from a fine to expulsion from the Premier League, and even Football League, discussed.

Rumours of potential relegation or expulsion has led to speculation that numerous players, including Haaland, could leave Man City if the verdict is upheld.

A week ago, Fabrizio Romano insisted that no-one currently knows what Haaland, who was already being linked with a move to Spain, will do next.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I think it’s important to mention the message shared by Erling Haaland. Erling Haaland is under contract for many years at Manchester City, Erling Haaland is a symbol for Manchester City and this is, for sure, the most difficult moment for Man City in the last years and seasons.

“But Erling Haaland said these words today, he said: ‘I care a lot about the UK, I care a lot about Manchester City. I care a lot about the fans, I’m a fan myself of Man City and I feel with them.’

“And then he says: ‘We have to stick together, stay with each other, stay positive. We always have to be together and to smile.’

“So a positive message by Erling Haaland to Manchester City fans. I think it’s a strong answer after difficult weeks for Man City by Erling Haaland. Why Haaland speaking? Because many of you, right after the verdict from the Premier League, keep asking me ‘but if Man City get punished, Erling Haaland could be one of the players leaving Manchester City?’

“Guys, at this stage the answer is no-one knows what Haaland will do next. This will depend on several factors. I can guarantee you two things. One thing is Erling Haaland is now ready to fight for Man City, with Man City, and focused on Man City completely, and that’s a fact.

“On the other side, if you ask me ‘is there one day a chance of seeing Erling Haaland playing in Spain for a top Spanish club?’ Real Madrid and Barcelona, guys, have wanted Erling Haaland since the times of Borussia Dortmund. Real Madrid and Barcelona have always been around for Haaland.

“So I would not be surprised one day, but this is not linked to the process, to the verdict or anything else. They have always been around, so I would not be surprised one day to see Erling Haaland playing in La Liga because they want him and they will keep insisting for him in the future.

“But this is a completely different topic to the reality. This is my feeling, my opinion for the future but if you ask me about the present, Erling Haaland is completely focused on Man City.

“And I think this message is absolutely worth sharing because Haaland sends a powerful message at a very difficult moment for Manchester City.”

Haaland is ‘available’ for transfer with Barcelona opening talks

It has been claimed that Haaland has already reached a ‘final decision’ to leave Man City if they are punished heavily and that is now backed up by further reports in Spain claiming that the Norway international will be ‘available’.

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Barcelona have now ‘begun negotiations’ aimed at convincing Haaland to move to the Camp Nou over Real Madrid when he eventually decides his next destination.

As well as Haaland, it is even claimed that Joan Laporta and Barcelona sporting director Deco have various levels of interest in Josko Gvardiol, Rayan Cherki, Jérémy Doku, Phil Foden, and Antoine Semenyo.

The report adds on Barcelona’s pursuit of Haaland: ‘His scoring ability is incredible, and for the president, it would be a dream to see him at the Camp Nou. It’s something he’s tried to achieve in the past, but couldn’t, so now he’s willing to try again.’

Barcelona don’t want to ‘risk seeing Haaland strengthen their eternal rival, as Real Madrid is also willing to take him from City and turn him into their new Galáctico’.

Arsenal legend Pat Nevin reckons Haaland will end up playing for Real Madrid, as much as he wants to see the Man City star end up playing for the Gunners.

Nevin told CasinoHawks: “Arsenal sounds great for Erling Haaland, but he makes his own decisions. The way that he’s gone about his career’s been quite interesting, hasn’t it? With his father helping

“They have been very considered, the moves he’s made. I could see him in an all-white shirt, if I’m honest with you. Real Madrid.

“I mean, that’s the one that over time looks right, you know? I kind of hope it doesn’t because I love seeing Haaland in person. I mean, we were very lucky.

“Lionel Messi’s just retired from international football, but we were lucky we lived through that era and we got to see him internationally, but we didn’t get to see him week in, week out in the flesh live, because he didn’t play in England.

“We’ve got Haaland just now, and we can watch him every week. I’m not saying he is Messi, but he is one of the greats in terms of goalscoring. He is fabulous to watch.

“I’d be really gutted if we lost him and if we lost him due to these rules, people will have to take stock of that. That’s one of the costs.”

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