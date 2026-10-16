Man City FFP: Haaland makes ‘final decision’ on City exit after UEFA expulsion reveal

Erling Haaland has made his final decision about leaving Man City amid the uncertainty over the club’s future, according to reports.

Over the recent international break, the Citizens were found guilty of 114 of their 115 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

Man City immediately appealed the decision and continue to deny any wrongdoing, but there are already rumours about the punishment that they could face.

There is speculation that Man City could be expelled from the Premier League and be banished to non-league football in the most extreme predictions, while a huge points deduction seems realistic if the verdict is upheld.

Although the punishment domestically is not known, Colombian broadcaster and commentator Cesar Augusto Londoño, who has over one million followers on X, insists that UEFA are set to ban Man City from European competition for seven to ten years if their appeal fails.

He posted on October 15: ‘UEFA is reportedly close to announcing that, if Manchester City is found guilty following its appeal, it will be expelled from all European competitions for a period of 7 to 10 years.

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‘Under that measure, it would be unable to participate in the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. The club was found guilty of 115 financial violations in the first instance.’

There have been rumours that a punishment leading to expulsion from competitions could see an exodus with players looking to move on.

And reports in Spain are now claiming that Haaland was now provided his ‘final decision’ on leaving Man City with Barcelona his top destination.

Haaland scored twice as Man City lost 4-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek and the Norway international ‘has now concluded that it’s time to leave and embark on a new adventure in his career, trying his luck in a new league’.

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The report adds: ‘His agents have already begun talks with Joan Laporta and Deco to facilitate a move to Barça. Of all the future options available to him, this is the one that appeals to him most in every respect.

Will Haaland end up at Barcelona?

‘Firstly, La Liga EA Sports is the competition that most appeals to Haaland, after having played in the Bundesliga and the Premier League. Secondly, Hans-Dieter Flick’s project is very interesting, as it guarantees him the chance to compete for every possible title. Naturally, the German coach would be delighted to have a player with the level, skills, and experience of the Norwegian star in his squad.’

It is understood that his ‘other options would involve joining PSG, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich’ as he looks to move to one of the best sides in world football.

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