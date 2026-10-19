Man Utd choose two top priority January signings as Romano confirms Barcelona star ‘for sure’ could join

According to reports, Manchester United have two transfer priorities for the January transfer window, and a Barcelona star could join.

Man Utd have been heavily criticised for their disappointing transfer activity in recent months, with head coach Michael Carrick left with a weak squad and very little cover in certain positions.

In the summer, the Red Devils invested around £150 to bolster their midfield by signing Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, but they failed to strengthen in other positions.

Carrick‘s side arguably also needed to add at left-back, centre-back, left-wing and/or up front, but they did not tinker with any of these positions, and they are already being punished.

So far this season, Man Utd only have two wins in their first ten matches in all competitions, and they could enter the market to bolster their squad in January.

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Man Utd decide two transfer priorities for the winter transfer window

Now, a report from Sky Sports claims Man Utd’s next focus is to sign a centre-back and left-back.

The report claims:

‘United plan to focus on revamping their defence in the next transfer windows in the third stage of their squad-building process, which has seen the attack and midfield addressed over the last two seasons. ‘Sky Sports News understands United are looking at new centre-backs, as well as left-backs.’

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Barcelona star Alejandro Balde is another left-back linked with Man Utd after the club considered a move in the summer following the failure to sign Newcastle United star Lewis Hall.

With Balde barely featuring for Barcelona, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd could have another chance to sign the left-back in January or next summer.

Romano explained: “Hansi Flick confirmed that the Balde situation is not easy. Flick said we have Cancelo who is doing amazing in that position. We have Xavi Espart who is doing amazing. Espart also signed a new deal, so obviously Barcelona are well covered in that position.

“But then he said I’m happy Balde is working hard. He should not give up. He should be available for when we

need him.

“Obviously guys, Balde was already a potential player for sale in the summer. It was not Balde who wanted to

leave Barcelona in the summer. Balde wanted to stay and continue. It was Barcelona as a club open to selling Balde. Then there was no right solution.

“Man United called but there was no right solution. Let’s see what happens in January because Man United were interested but the conditions of the deal were very difficult.

“Barcelona were only considering a permanent exit and for big money and also the salary was a topic. United still need a left back. More clubs are tracking Balde. His agent is Jorge Mendes who is in connection with several clubs on a weekly basis

about opportunities.

“And so the Balde situation is for sure one to watch again. If he’s not going to play, this could be a situation to watch in the next months.

“I would say in 2027 because it could be January, could be summer based on opportunities. This is not a cheap player. This is not an easy deal to do. Balde is young, he’s talented. So obviously it’s not an easy situation to clarify.”

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