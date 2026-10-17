Liverpool: Bayern Munich reach decision on signing Wirtz in January: ‘I feel sorry for him’

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has been quizzed on the potential for the Bavarians to sign Liverpool star Florian Wirtz in January.

The Reds agreed a deal to bring Wirtz to the Premier League from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth around £116m in the summer of 2025.

Wirtz had been in incredible form for Leverkusen in the previous season, helping them to win the Bundesliga title under Xabi Alonso, while providing ten goals and 12 assists in 31 Bundesliga matches for the German outfit.

Liverpool have not had the same output from the Germany international as Leverkusen enjoyed with five goals and three assists in his first Premier League campaign.

More was expected of Wirtz and little has improved so far this term, with the German contributing just one assist and no goals in his first six Premier League matches,

There have been rumours that Wirtz could soon return to Germany with Bayern Munich but Bayern president Hainer has ruled out the move.

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Hainer said: “First of all, I think Florian Wirtz is an outstanding player, there’s absolutely no question about that.

“I almost feel a little sorry for him that he hasn’t yet reached the same form in England that he had at Leverkusen, because we also need him for the German national team.”

Hainer added: “We have such a top-class squad, we’re incredibly happy at the moment, and therefore it’s not an issue for us.”

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is still hoping that Wirtz will come good at Anfield despite his poor start to life on Merseyside.

Gerrard said on The Overlap: “I’m not denying that he’s underperforming and that we should have seen an awful lot more in terms of the price tag and what have you, but I just think that there’s a chance, and it’s happened previously, where players can turn it round.

“I think he’s got the talent to turn it round.. His confidence is shot at Liverpool at the moment.

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“You can see it when you watch him live. He’s giving the ball away, simple balls that he wouldn’t give away.

“I think at times he’s maybe not shown [for the ball] when normally he’s full of confidence.

“I watch him for Germany, a different player, completely different player. He just seems to be playing with his shoulders back, different energy, getting on the ball. He’s turning in pockets of space.

“He’s actually executing in the final third in terms of his passes. He is getting assists; he is getting goals.

“You’ve seen it at Leverkusen. I know it’s a different level, but you’re watching a different player. I think it’s confidence and the price tag.”

Gerrard added: “To write one of Germany’s best talents off at 22…

“I look at Philippe Coutinho. He was at Espanyol. No one wanted him.

“Only really Rafa Benitez knew Coutinho at 22, and then he went the other way and exploded.”

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