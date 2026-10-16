Liverpool, Arsenal now leaders to sign £60m Brentford star with decision reached on January transfer

Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly become the leading contenders to sign Brentford star Kevin Schade ahead of a potential January transfer.

24-year-old Schade has gradually developed into one of the Premier League’s most exciting forwards, and he has made a superb start to the 2026/27 campaign.

The Brentford star contributed 24 goal involvements in his previous two Premier League seasons, and he already has three goals and an assist in his first six outings this season.

Unsurprisingly, this has led to transfer speculation, and Schade has been sporadically linked with several Big Six clubs over the past year.

A new report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk have reported that Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have looked at Schade, but Liverpool and Arsenal are currently the ‘most interested’ sides in the running to sign him.

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Liverpool and Arsenal need to strengthen on the flanks after they were left short in this department after the summer transfer window.

Injuries have worsened Liverpool’s situation after they signed Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz following Mohamed Salah’s exit, while Arsenal only recruited Christos Tzolis despite letting Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard leave.

Now, TEAMtalk say Liverpool and Arsenal maintain interest in Schade after ‘tracking him’ towards the end of last season.

Liverpool and Arsenal told how much to pay to sign Kevin Schade

Schade’s current market valuation is £42m, but the report claims Brentford have already decided that they want £60m to sell him in the winter transfer window.

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On a potential new contract, the report adds:

‘Brentford insist they are under no pressure to sell, and the west London club have already opened contract talks with Schade, whose current deal runs until the summer of 2028. ‘A successful extension would significantly raise the fee required to get him and underline Brentford’s desire to retain a player who has become central to Keith Andrews’ plans.’

It has also been suggested that Liverpool could return for Brighton star Yankuba Minteh after they missed out on him in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could add yet another defender to their squad as they reportedly plot a move for a Bayern Munich star in the winter transfer window.

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