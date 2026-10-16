Chelsea react to Reece James brutal injury as Blues now to ‘launch move’ to sign £38m replacement

In response to Reece James’s latest injury, Chelsea are reportedly ready to ‘launch a move’ for a Benfica star as a replacement.

When fit and firing, James is one of Europe’s best full-backs, but injuries have derailed him over the past few seasons.

Last season, Chelsea star James made 29 Premier League appearances and 39 in all competitions, and this was the first time he played at least 20 Premier League games in a campaign since 2021/22.

At the start of this campaign, James made six appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, but he has not featured in his side’s last two Premier League games and also missed out on playing for England in the three-week international break.

Now, it has been reported that James faces three months on the sidelines after undergoing minor knee surgery.

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On James’ injury, the club said: “Captain Reece James has undergone successful minor knee surgery.

“The 26-year-old was absent from Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge while medical assessments took place following the injury suffered in training.

“Those assessments confirmed surgery would be the required course of action.

“Reece has already begun his road to recovery and will be supported by the club’s medical department at Cobham during this rehabilitation phase.

“Everyone at Chelsea wishes Reece a speedy recovery and will support him on his road to return.”

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Chelsea turn to Reece James replacement

Now, our colleagues at TEAMtalk claim Chelsea are to ‘launch a move’ for 18-year-old Benfica starlet Daniel Banjaqui, who has a £38m release clause in his contract.

The teenager is said to be a ‘leading target’ for Chelsea ahead of the January transfer window as they are ‘looking to the future’ with the Benfica star.

However, Chelsea are said to face competition from other sides for Banjaqui ahead of January.

The report claims:

‘With cash to spend and a summer window that left the club with a few targets still to land, Chelsea are seemingly ready to splash some cash – and a new right-back, following another untimely blow for captain Reece James, has pushed that need higher up their agenda. ‘Sources indicate that the Blues, Arsenal and Liverpool are among those monitoring highly-rated academy graduate Banjaqui, who has begun to feature more regularly for Benfica’s first team this season.’

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