Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has exclusively revealed which eight stars England will need at their best, including two surprise names, if the Three Lions are to end 60 years of hurt and win the World Cup this summer, while also offering an insight into Harry Kane’s game-changing mentality.

The Three Lions beat Costa Rica 3-0 in Orlando on Wednesday night in their final preparation game before the competition proper, which gets underway next Wednesday with a clash against Croatia in Arlington, Texas.

England begin the tournament as third favourites to lift the trophy, behind France and Spain, though the nation will hope they can finally go one better after some near misses during the Gareth Southgate era.

Now Hasselbaink, who worked as a coach for England for 18 months under Southgate, has had his say on their chances this summer, naming eight players Tuchel will depend on to finally ensure it really is Coming Home.

“Obviously we have to keep Harry Kane fit,” Hasselbaink told Football365 on behalf of 10bet, the home of football betting.

“I think that is going to be very important. If you’re winning matches comfortably, I think you have to take him off and give him fewer minutes. You have to make sure that you look after him, that he doesn’t get overcooked, and that he paces himself.

“So obviously the first two matches in the group are going to be important; if you can win them, then in the third match you’re going to want to give him a break, you know? And so on, so on.

“I think obviously Reece James is another one. If you can get the most minutes out of him – and how you’re going to do that takes very intelligent management – if you can keep him fit over the whole tournament, he’s such a quality player. I know his character; he’s going to be ready to fire because in his mind he’s got something to prove…”

MORE ENGLAND COVERAGE ON FOOTBALL365

A step-by-step guide to show Harry Kane has actually scored precisely zero proper goals for England

Harry Kane leads the England K-Team as he targets Keegan gong

Five reasons England can win the World Cup including world-class pair

England will rely on their ‘core group’ for World Cup glory

Hasselbaink continued: “Then you have the usual core group: Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka. It’s also very important that you keep John Stones fit as well – very, very important.

“I think Ezri Konsa will play quite a bit of matches, maybe even at right-back. And obviously, Elliot Anderson is becoming a very important player, I think.

“So the core is Kane, Rice, Stones, Saka – because whatever you say, Saka turns up in big matches – and for me, Reece James. Those guys, if you can get them really firing and fit.

“Pickford is also an important player, but you need to keep him calm, you know? Because sometimes he wants to do more than he should do. He should let the game come to him instead of him looking for the game.”

We also asked Hasselbaink to give us an insight into Kane’s mentality as he looks to close out a brilliant season on a personal level with the ultimate goal: World Cup glory for England.

“His mentality is top. It’s top,” Hasselbaink insisted. “You know, he’s somebody that is always going to want to produce.

“If there’s one thing that you don’t have to worry about, it’s Harry Kane’s mentality, you know? It’s going to be super, super.”

DON’T MISS: Arsenal star Rice is ‘sceptical’ of England team-mate’s ability after Man Utd man is criticised