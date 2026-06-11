Barcelona ‘withdraws’ after ‘offer’ for Italy star to leave Liverpool in driving seat

Liverpool have been left as one of the favourites to sign Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni after Barcelona ducked out of the race, according to reports.

The Reds appointed Andoni Iraola as their new head coach last week as they look to go in a different direction after sacking Arne Slot late last month.

Liverpool finished fifth in the season just gone after winning the Premier League title in the previous campaign, while they were unable to win any other trophies.

The Merseysiders have also lost a Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate this summer in a major shake-up of the squad at Liverpool.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will look to support new manager Iraola in the summer transfer market with Yan Diomande one of their top targets.

Liverpool are looking to sign at least one winger in the summer transfer window after Salah’s departure and the poor form of Cody Gakpo last season.

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But a new centre-back will also take priority in the transfer market despite the incoming arrival of Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet, which was agreed in January.

Inter Milan centre-back Bastoni has been linked with a move to Liverpool and now Italian website Calciomercato has revealed that Barcelona have ‘withdrawn’ in the race to sign the Italy international.

On interest from Barcelona in Bastoni, the report continues: ‘Barcelona tried, and they actually did , with sporting director Deco even appearing in Milan on numerous occasions to try to negotiate with Inter and the player. However, the only offer presented to the Nerazzurri was far removed from Viale della Liberazione’s demands, and since then, the Blaugrana scenario has begun to fade.

‘That offer was no more than 40-45 million euros plus bonuses, with Inter asking for at least 60-70 million, but with the clear indication that it was the boy who had to expressly ask to leave.’

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Barcelona have ‘turned their attention to other areas of the pitch’ and this is the same for La Liga rivals Real Madrid, who were also credited with an interest, before signing Konate and Denzel Dumfries.

That ‘leaves’ Liverpool and other PL sides in Bastoni race

That ‘leaves’ Liverpool and a couple of other Premier League clubs, mainly Manchester City and Newcastle United, in the race to sign Bastoni this summer.

However, Liverpool and the other Premier League sides are not ‘really ready (so far) to present the right offer for Inter’ and now Calciomercato expect the Italy international to stay at the San Siro.

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta recently claimed: “Bastoni has absolutely not expressed any desire to leave. He’s happy to stay here with us, so we don’t need to sell him. I think he’ll stay with us for the rest of his career.”

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