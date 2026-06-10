Liverpool beaten to ‘significant coup’ in genuine transfer shock – three sources

Andoni Iraola has been confirmed as the new Liverpool manager.

Liverpool have surprisingly lost out in the race to sign a German gem, with three top sources all confirming the transfer miss.

For the second successive summer, Liverpool’s squad will experience major change. Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah are all leaving on frees. Robertson is going to Tottenham, Konate to Real Madrid, and the president of a European giant claims his side will be the lucky ones to snap up Salah.

Another centre-back should arrive to compliment Jeremy Jacquet. At least one new winger is wanted with Yan Diomande the top target, plus a central midfielder if Curtis Jones is sold to Inter Milan.

But while Liverpool are looking for readymade players to ensure Andoni Iraola can challenge for the title straight away, the Reds are always a club with one eye on the future.

Liverpool had made a play to bring Hertha Berlin’s German wonderkid, Kennet Eichhorn, to Merseyside.

However, three separate sources – Graeme Bailey, Florian Plettenberg and David Ornstein – have all confirmed the race is over and Liverpool aren’t the winners.

Bailey – who works for our sister site TEAMtalk – led the way when declaring: “Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been informed that highly-rated German teenager Kennet Eichhorn will not be heading to the Premier League this summer.”

That is despite Liverpool pushing and pushing for the youngster, and even making what was termed ‘significant progress’ on the deal.

Bailey added: “Liverpool, meanwhile, believed they had made significant progress.

“Sources indicate the Reds were increasingly confident they could convince Eichhorn to choose Anfield, with the club’s track record of developing young players viewed as a major attraction.”

Liverpool lose out to Bayer Leverkusen

It’s rejection for the Reds, however, after the defensive midfielder chose to remain in Germany after agreeing to join Bayer Leverkusen.

Taking to X, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg wrote: “Kennet Eichhorn to Bayer 04 Leverkusen – DONE DEAL.

“The 16 y/o gem has now given his final green light. Rejections have been sent to all other clubs.

“Eichhorn will join Leverkusen from Hertha BSC via a release clause worth €8m-€9m. Contract until 2031. Medical soon. The saga is over.”

Rubberstamping Liverpool’s transfer miss, the ultra-reliable David Ornstein wrote for The Athletic: “Bayer Leverkusen have overcome fierce competition to sign Hertha Berlin talent Kennet Eichhorn – one of European football’s most coveted young players.”

Ornstein went on to describe this deal as a ‘significant coup’ for Leverkusen, and noted this is a genuine transfer shock given the strength of Eichhorn’s other suitors, namely Liverpool.

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He added: ‘Eichhorn was being pursued by top clubs in Germany and England but chose to continue his career with the 2024 Bundesliga champions.

‘Leverkusen’s pursuit was led by managing director Simon Rolfes and director of football Kim Falkenberg, the executives operating somewhat under the radar to secure the 16-year-old defensive midfielder.

‘Given the strength of interest from elsewhere, few tipped Leverkusen to win the race for Eichhorn and many will regard this as a significant coup.

‘They will activate a release clause in his contract, allowing the Germany youth international to travel and put pen to paper as all parties work to complete the relevant paperwork.’

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