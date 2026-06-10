Kennet Eichhorn ‘dream’ of joining Liverpool alive because of secret ‘release clause’ after Jarell Quansah ‘assurances’

Liverpool have been made aware of a release clause in Kennet Eichhorn’s contract that would enable him to move to Anfield in the future, according to a source, as the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), reach a final decision on the future of Jarell Quansah.

Eichhorn is one of the best young defensive midfielders in Europe, and Liverpool have long been monitoring the 16-year-old.

However, Liverpool would be unable to bring Eichhorn to Anfield now and would have to wait until he is 18 to officially sign him.

Liverpool had been in talks with Eichhorn’s camp over a potential deal, but the German youngster has decided to move to Bayer Leverkusen instead.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported on X at 2:01pm on June 10: “Kennet Eichorn has just completed his medical as new Bayer Leverkusen player.

“Deal done for one of the best talents in Germany. Several English and German clubs keen but Eichorn picks Leverkusen project.

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“€9m release clause has been activated. Contract until June 2031, as @Plettigoal @SkySportDE reported.”

While Liverpool will be understandably disappointed, another source has revealed that there is a release clause in Eichhorn’s contract at Bayer that the Reds could activate when he turns 19.

Space | ™, which has 18,6000 followers on X, has claimed that Liverpool have a good relationship with Bayer that gives them the edge in a deal for the teenager in the future.

The account has also revealed that Liverpool have told Bayer that they will trigger the buy-back option in Jarell Quansah’s deal and will let him continue at the German club.

Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen reach Kennet Eichhorn ‘solution’

It posted on X at 2:07pm on June 10: “Thanks to the outstanding relationship between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen, a relationship I have consistently highlighted throughout the Florian Wirtz negotiations, an agreement has now been reached between all parties involved regarding the future of Kennet Eichhorn, exactly as anticipated and reported yesterday.

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“I reported yesterday that Liverpool’s objective was never in doubt and that the club would continue exploring alternative structures should legal, regulatory and contractual complexities make the original pathway more difficult, and that has now proven to be the case.

“The agreed solution will see Eichhorn join Bayer Leverkusen permanently on paper rather than through the initially discussed loan structure, allowing all parties to navigate the relevant considerations while preserving Liverpool’s long-term objective of eventually bringing the player to Anfield.

“Central to the agreement is a future release clause mechanism specifically designed to protect Liverpool’s long-term position, with the club securing contractual assurances that provide a clear and realistic pathway to complete the transfer at a later stage despite Eichhorn becoming a Bayer Leverkusen player in the meantime.

“The release clause will only become active once the player reaches the age of nineteen, at which point Liverpool will be able to trigger the agreed mechanism should they wish to proceed, a provision those familiar with the structure describe as the most important aspect of the entire agreement, ensuring the club retain a clear route towards a player they continue to value exceptionally highly.

“From Liverpool’s perspective, the outcome is viewed extremely positively, because rather than abandoning the pursuit due to difficulties surrounding the signing-on fees and compensation structures being sought by the player’s camp, the club have effectively secured a delayed pathway towards the same objective they have pursued from the outset.

“Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, receive one of Germany’s most highly regarded young talents and, as I can now exclusively reveal, also received important assurances regarding Jarell Quansah as part of the broader relationship between the two clubs, with Liverpool agreeing that they do not intend to activate the buy-back clause currently included in the defender’s contract, further highlighting the strength of the relationship between the two clubs.

“Everything about this outcome reflects the trust established between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen over recent years, with all parties leaving discussions satisfied and Eichhorn retaining every opportunity to fulfil his long-term dream of one day playing at Anfield.”

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