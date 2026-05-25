Record-breaking midfielder’s ‘dream is to play for Liverpool’ – report

Kennet Eichhorn would love to join Liverpool in the summer transfer window and has even instructed his agents to contact the board members of the Premier League club, according to a report.

Liverpool are in talks to sign Eichhorn from Hertha Berlin in the summer transfer window.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Liverpool are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Eichhorn.

The Premier League giants are reportedly in “concrete talks” for the Hertha defensive midfielder.

The 16-year-old is one of the best young talents in Germany and is also a member of the Germany Under-17 squad.

Eichhorn became the youngest ever player in the 2. Bundesliga when he made his debut for Hertha in August at just 16 years and 14 days.

READ: Liverpool reach final decision on sacking Arne Slot and appointing Andoni Iraola after internal ‘discussions’

It has now emerged that Eichhorn’s ‘dream’ is to play for Liverpool, with the teenager having instructed his agents to get in touch with senior members of the Premier League club’s board.

Space | ™, which has over 15,000 followers on X, has further reported that Liverpool plan to send Eichhorn out on loan to RB Leipzig for the next two seasons to sweeten a deal for Yan Diomande.

Given that Eichhorn is only 16 now, he cannot move to a club in England until he turns 18.

Kennet Eichhorn wants to join Liverpool

The account wrote on X at 4:34pm on May 25: ‘My dear loyal audience, I was the first to report weeks ago that Kennet Eichhorn’s dream is to play for England’s most myth-drowned institution, Liverpool Football Club, the first to even link this young jewel to the institution, the first to open the door to a story others are only now beginning to follow.

‘The talented midfielder has gone so far as to instruct his agency, 11WINS, which also has headquarters in Liverpool, to initiate contact with senior board members at the club, and although the agency was initially informed that Liverpool were not actively in the market for this profile, a meeting was eventually granted due to the agency’s importance, existing relationships and the need to preserve strong ties around their players.

‘I can now reveal that the dialogue has developed further, which is why Sky Germany have now reported concrete talks taking place, with my current understanding being that Liverpool and Arne Slot, following their end-of-season review, can in fact see a future for Eichhorn, although no final decision has been made yet, while the player himself would be wholeheartedly prepared to make the move if Liverpool truly materialise their interest, as mentioned weeks ago.

‘There is also a far more strategic scenario being discussed behind the scenes, one in which Liverpool would trigger Eichhorn’s €11.75m release clause, immediately loan him to RB Leipzig, and use the entire construction as a calculated negotiation instrument, potentially creating a pathway to secure Yan Diomande at a more favourable price while strengthening their long-term relationship with Leipzig.’

READ NEXT: Perfect Arne Slot replacement at Liverpool staring right in FSG’s face – better than Klopp and Iraola