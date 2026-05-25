Bruno Fernandes has hit out at Roy Keane’s “lie” after the pundit claimed the Manchester United captain lacked the “mindset” to win trophies on the basis of something he didn’t say in an interview.

Fernandes broke the Premier League record for the most assists in a single season on Sunday, nothing 21 across the campaign to beat the previous joint-record of 20 held by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

In the build up to 3-0 win over Brighton on the final day, Roy Keane took aim at Fernandes for prioritising individual glory over the team’s interests, describing him as being at the centre of a “circus act” on The Overlap podcast.

Keane said: “After the [Forest] game he got interviewed and he said, the captain of Manchester United said: ‘A few times, I probably should have shot but I made them passes.’

“Wow. How can your mindset of a footballer be going into a match to be about an individual record? He won’t be winning trophies, not with that mindset of the team.”

But Keane heard what he wanted to hear as Fernandes’ actual post-match comments were quite the opposite.

“There were probably moments today when I should have passed instead of shot,” he said.

“I’m very happy for the assist, but more than that, I’m happy for the win and to finish the season on a high.”

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‘He put words in my mouth’

Appearing on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Fernandes hit out at Keane for “putting words in my mouth” and revealed he had contacted former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to ask for the pundit’s phone number to address the issue.

“Like I’ve always said, I don’t mind criticism,” Fernandes said. “I’ve always taken criticism from everyone and anyone and I never reply to anything or whatsoever.

“People have an opinion; they think it’s good, bad, whatever. What I don’t like is when people lie about things and [in] this case that you said about Roy Keane basically what he said is a lie because … Either he saw some other interview or he can’t say that I said one thing that I’ve just not said and luckily for me everything is on record.

“I accept his criticism, I accept that he might like me as a player or not, like me as a person or not. But what I don’t like is that he puts words in my mouth that have not been said.

“Obviously I think I’ve always showed a lot of respect for Roy Keane and for everything he’s done for the club and for everything he’s always said,” Fernandes added.

“What I don’t like is that people make their own words on what I say and it’s not true.”