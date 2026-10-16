Carrick claims Man Utd are ‘in a good place’: ‘I am telling you the truth’

Man Utd head coach Michael Carrick insists that the Red Devils are “in a good place” despite a recent run of poor results in all competitions.

The Red Devils had great success under Carrick during the second half of last season as they finished third in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League.

But this campaign has not started off the way Man Utd fans, Carrick or the board will have envisaged and there is pressure building on the former midfielder to get results and improve performances.

Man Utd have won just one Premier League match this season and have six points to show from a possible 18 as they sit in the bottom half of the table.

A 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League saw more criticism of the Red Devils, while Lisandro Martinez spoke out against the Man Utd hierarchy in a post-match interview as the pressure intensified.

There have been rumours that former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte would be willing to take on the Man Utd job if the Red Devils decided to replace Carrick.

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When asked about the noise around the situation at the club, Carrick said: “There’s a lot of people who say a lot of things – ex-pros or not ex-pros – it doesn’t necessarily mean they understand what is going on here.

“The players totally believe me. Just because people talk on the outside doesn’t mean that is the truth. I am telling you the truth. The squad today was in a fantastic place, better than I have seen it for a while. That is it, plain and simple. We are living it every day and know what it feels like.

“We are emotional and care a lot. Sometimes someone says something that maybe you shouldn’t say at that certain time but it doesn’t distract us from what we are creating here and the environment and spirit within the group.

“It [the squad] is not affected, I am telling you. We are in a good place and I am really happy with the boys. I think there was a good reaction today.”

When asked about Martinez’s availability for their match against Leeds this weekend, Carrick replied: “He is part of the squad.”

On Martinez’s outburst specifically, Carrick added: “I understand emotion at times. We ask for passion and emotion and for players to care.

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“There is a way of doing that and it has been acknowledged, but we need to carry that intensity and willingness and that togetherness and spirit and what else we can bring with that.

“As a group we need to use it and use it in the right way.”

Carrick on Man Utd vs Leeds: ‘It is a great rivarly’

Looking ahead to their Premier League clash against Leeds on Sunday, the Man Utd boss continued: “Daniel Farke has done a fantastic job. From the start of last season and the change and the run they have gone on. The way they play, they’ve turned into a really good team and credit to Daniel and his staff for that.

“It is a great rivarly, there’s big history between the clubs and the areas. That is what makes these types of games special. You have to embrace the history and the rivalry.

“It will be a fantastic atmosphere on Sunday and we will be ready for it.”

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