Arsenal now turn to signing £34m Bayern Munich star as Gunners ‘doing everything’ to get deal done

According to reports, Arsenal are considering a move for Bayern Munich star Kim Min-jae after the Piero Hincapie injury blow.

Arsenal have acted astutely in the transfer market over the past few years to build one of Europe’s most complete squads, and they won’t be standing still in the coming months as they look to further improve.

Mikel Arteta’s side have largely focused their recruitment on building an incredibly resolute defence, though they have had injuries this season.

William Saliba is yet to make an appearance this season, and Hincapie has now been ruled out for several weeks after getting injured in training.

Even though Saliba is due to return next month and Hincapie’s injury is not too severe, Arsenal are linked with potential new defenders ahead of the winter transfer window.

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Now, a report from journalist Mark Brus for The Daily Briefing claims Arsenal ‘face competition’ from Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan for Bayern Munich star Min-jae, but the Gunners are ‘showing interest’ in the £34m-rated star ahead of January.

Still, Min-jae is said to be ‘for sure one to watch’ ahead of January, with the 29-year-old said to be a ‘smart transfer opportunity’.

Regarding Min-jae’s stance on the move, the report explained: ‘The issue remains at Kim’s end, as he’s so far not pushed to leave Bayern.

‘Still, he’s not a regular starter and it might be tempting for him to try a new challenge, depending on who comes in for him. It’s too early to speculate at this stage, but it’s perfectly possible that Arsenal would be more appealing for him than Villa, for one reason or another.’

READ MORE: Arsenal elbow Newcastle aside in ‘major race’ to sign £60m-rated Bundesliga winger

Arsenal ‘doing everything’ to retain Martin Odegaard

It is also being reported that Arsenal are trying to retain their leading assets to new contracts, with Declan Rice said to be on the verge of extending his stay after head coach Mikel Arteta did the same.

Now, Football Insider are reporting that Arsenal are ‘doing everything they can’ to keep Odegaard beyond the expiry of his current contract in 2028.

The report claims:

‘The Gunners are pushing to extend the midfielder’s stay at the Emirates Stadium, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2028. ‘The North London outfit remain “very happy” with Odegaard’s contribution, while the player himself is also happy at the club. Sources say that no “bumps in the road” are expected in terms of the contract negotiations.’

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