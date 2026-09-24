Pascal Gross has covered more distance than all but one player in the Premier League this season…

The 35-year-old has been outstanding for Brighton through the early weeks of 2026/27, his industry matched by his creativity.

Gross is one of three 30-somethings in this top 10 headed by a teenager.

Here, according to our friends at Gradient Sports, are the 10 players to have covered the most distance in the Premier League this season…



10) Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) – 54.18km

Kamada just beats his midfield mate Adam Wharton (54.07km) into the top 10.

9) Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) – 54.35km

Everton have top players in the top 10 but, collectively, the Toffees have covered the 12th-highest distance per match in the Premier League.

8) Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) – 54.68km

The Leeds skipper covered the fifth-highest distance last season with a total of 396.24km, which is around 1145 laps of the Elland Road pitch.

7) Granit Xhaka (Sunderland) – 54.87km

The Sunderland skipper is just up on last season’s average of 9.86km covered per 90 minutes.

6) Regan Slater (Hull City) – 54.89km

No player in the Premier League has covered more distance by jogging (7-15km/h), with almost exactly half of Slater’s total travelled at such pace.

MORE: Liverpool bottom of running stats as Carrick’s Moyes retort explains lowly Manchester United

5) Alex Scott (Bournemouth) – 55.96km

Some engine on this lad… not only is Scott in the top five for total distance covered, but he’s also top three for high-speed runs (20-25km/h).

4) Anton Stach (Leeds United) – 56.19km

The Leeds midfielder is slightly up on last season’s average of 10.41km per 90.

3) Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) – 56.39km

Janelt has been a busy Bee in Brentford’s midfield, his performances earning him a place in the team of the season so far, alongside…

2) Pascal Gross (Brighton) – 56.96km

Gross has covered the most distance at low speed (15-20km/h) in the Premier League, which is still very decent for a 35-year-old. And it must be taking him into some great areas given Gross is among the players of the season so far.

1) Harrison Armstrong (Everton) – 57.54km

The only teenager in the top 10 is running his nuts off for the Everton fans who threatened to riot if he was sold to Forest in the summer.

READ NEXT: Top 10 fastest players in the Premier League