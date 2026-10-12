Arsenal choose next two ‘top priority’ deals after Declan Rice with ‘advanced talks’ now underway

Arsenal have reportedly chosen their next two ‘top priority’ deals once they finalise a new contract for star midfielder Declan Rice.

Especially with Man City’s FFP case, Arsenal are the favourites to retain the Premier League title this season after ending their 22-year wait for the title at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

In the summer, Arsenal used the transfer market to solidify their position as one of Europe’s standout teams, and they have also moved to secure their future by getting key individuals to sign contract extensions.

In recent months, Mikel Arteta, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri have penned new deals, but Arsenal are not stopping there.

Last week, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that England international Rice is ‘closing in’ on a new contract at Arsenal.

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Romano said on X: ‘Arsenal are closing in on new deal for Declan Rice after Mikel Arteta, plan 100% confirmed.

‘Rice has already decided to stay and sign soon with final details of new deal now being discussed.

‘#AFC confident to close it soon, as @SamiMokbel_BBC reports.’

Arsenal ‘top priority’ deals after Declan Rice revealed

On Sunday, a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claimed Arsenal are ‘progressing on a triple deal’, with the Gunners also looking to get Jurrien Timber and Martin Odegaard to sign contract extensions.

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The report explained:

‘Sources have told TEAMtalk that those negotiations [with Timber] have progressed significantly, with much of the groundwork already completed. The feeling is that the two parties are moving towards an agreement, putting Arsenal in a strong position to secure the future of a player who has become an integral part of their plans. ‘Arsenal are similarly encouraged by the progress of negotiations with Rice and Odegaard, whose current contracts also run until 2028.’

Now, Football Insider are reporting that new deals for Timber and Odegaard are a ‘top priority’ for Arsenal after Rice.

The report claims: ‘[Rice] is now understood to be in “advanced talks” with the Gunners’ hierarchy to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

‘The North London outfit recently handed a new deal to Mikel Arteta, and they have now turned their attention to rewarding the key figures in their title-winning squad. Sources say that Odegaard and Timber are both in line for new deals once Rice’s extension is finalised, with all three currently set to expire in 2028.’

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