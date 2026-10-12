Arsenal v Lille: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Arsenal are second in the Premier League table to Manchester City, but we know that might mean nothing by the end of the season.

They were troubled against Leeds but eventually emerged triumphant.

Lille moved to second in Ligue 1 with a 1-0 win over Le Havre, but they did lose 3-2 at home to Real Betis in their Champions League opener.

Arsenal v Lille kick-off time

Arsenal v Lille kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, October 13 at the Emirates.

Arsenal v Lille how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and HBO Max, with coverage starting from 7pm.

TalkSPORT 2 will provide full match commentary.

Arsenal team news

Piero Hincapie and Martin Zubimendi both picked up injuries in the post-match warm-down after the win over Leeds and are now doubts to face Lille.

William Saliba remains sidelined with a back injury, but fellow defender Cristhian Mosquera could return after missing the last six games with a hamstring injury.

Christos Tzolis suffered his own hamstring injury during the international break and Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the winger will miss “a few weeks” of action.

Bruno Guimaraes will be pushing for a start in midfield after coming off the bench to score the winning goal against Leeds.

Jurrien Timber, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres could also go into the starting line-up if Mikel Arteta opts to freshen up the team.

Lille team news

Ethan Mbappe, the younger brother of Real Madrid superstar Kylian, won’t be involved at the Emirates.

He sustained an ankle injury in the international break, but even if he was fit, the 19-year-old is suspended after receiving a straight red card against Real Betis.

Full-backs Tiago Santos and Romain Perraud were both taken off the pitch after picking up injuries and now appear unlikely to play against Arsenal.

Hamza Igamane is a long-term absentee, having suffered a right knee anterior cruciate ligament rupture back in January.

Lille opted to rest Benjamin Andre and Ayase Ueda at the weekend and they should go back into the starting line-up, with Tanguy Nianzou and former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud expected to drop out.

Former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb played the full 90 minutes against Le Havre after recovering from an injury and is set to start on his return to north London.

Arsenal v Lille odds

Arsenal are favourites at 1/4 to make it six points out of six in the Champions League league phase.

Lille are 12/1 to secure all three points, while The Draw is 11/2.

In the outright betting, Arsenal are 6/1 joint-second favourites to lift the trophy behind Barcelona.

Arsenal v Lille prediction

The Gunners have kept clean sheets in 10 of their last 16 Champions League games, so that leads us to back an Arsenal win to nil at 1/1.

We expect Viktor Gyokeres to start v Lille and this is exactly the kind of game in which he should be opening his club account for the season after scoring all those goals for Sweden like a Temu Gerd Muller.

In fact, we fancy him for a double and he is 13/2 to score two or more goals.