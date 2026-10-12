Bradley Barcola reveals worrying reasons why he can’t cope at Liverpool

Bradley Barcola has outlined why he’s struggling to make an impact in the Premier League, and the reasons raise questions about the transfer strategy at Liverpool.

Barcola became the second most expensive signing in Liverpool’s history over the summer, costing a package totalling £123m when arriving from PSG.

It’s fair to say the Frenchman’s early showings have left a lot to be desired, with Barcola still to register a goal or assist for the Reds.

On Sunday, Barcola’s best moments came when dutifully tracking back and aiding Milos Kerkez deep within his own half. At the other end of the pitch, Barcola proved ineffective in an attacking sense.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Barcola offered insight into why a player such as himself can thrive in Ligue 1, in the Champions League, and even in international football, but not in the Premier League.

“Ligue 1 is very physical. But here, I would say it’s more physical in terms of the running you have to do. The games are end-to-end,” said Barcola (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano).

“The intensity is so high. But that’s also why I came here. It’s a new challenge for me to take on.”

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Why Bradley Barcola may never come good

It’s no secret the Premier League is by far the strongest and most competitive league in world football.

Superstars from inferior leagues look like journeymen in England, while your run-of-the-mill stars in the Premier League become world-beaters elsewhere.

From a purely Liverpool perspective, Luis Diaz operated at roughly a goal or assist per game with Bayern Munich last season (49 G/A in 51 appearances).

During his spell at Anfield, Diaz’s best ever ratio was one G/A every two matches (2024/25 season – 25 G/A in 50 appearances).

Florian Wirtz was arguably the best player in the Bundesliga at Bayer Leverkusen, leading his side to a historic domestic double in the 2023/24 season. In England, he’s a lightweight sparring with heavyweights.

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Of course, Liverpool’s hope will be Barcola gets to grips with the intense nature of English top flight football, and there’s no suggestions the Reds regret paying the sums they did.

But as we’re slowly seeing with Wirtz, there’s no guarantee any player will thrive in England simply because they were a big fish in a small pond elsewhere.