Man Utd internal verdict on two summer signings revealed as INEOS ‘privately admit’ transfer mistake

According to reports, Manchester United chiefs have ‘privately admitted’ that they have made two mistakes in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd have made a poor start to the 2026/27 campaign, with the Red Devils only picking up six points in their only six Premier League games. They have also exited the Carabao Cup after giving up a two-goal lead against Brighton.

Therefore, head coach Michael Carrick is already under pressure as his tactical deficiencies have arguably been exposed at the start of this season, though he has also arguably been let down in the transfer market.

After strengthening their attack in the 2025 summer window, Man Utd chiefs turned their attention to improving their midfield this summer.

Man Utd missed out on Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Matheus Fernandes, but they invested around £150m to sign Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

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The Red Devils needed at least two midfielders in the summer, but they did not strengthen in other positions and have arguably left short at left-back, centre-back, left-wing and up front.

Also, Tielemans and Santos have struggled in the opening weeks of this season, while Baleba has only just returned to fitness and made his debut against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Man Utd ‘privately admit’ two transfer mistakes

Now, The Sun are reporting that Man Utd chiefs have ‘privately admitted’ that they ‘fell short’ in the summer transfer window, and they have acknowledged mistakes with Tielemans and Santos.

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The report adds:

‘The £70m Carlos Baleba, who made his debut in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Saturday, was a long-term target but United insiders have admitted Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos were “a long way down the list”. ‘Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes, Aurelien Tchouameni and Ederson were United’s preferred picks.’

There is certainly room for improvement with Man Utd’s midfield despite their spending in the summer, and ex-United player Lee Sharpe has rued them previously missing out on Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham.

“I agree with the view that Jude Bellingham could develop into one of the greatest midfielders of all time,” Sharpe told BetWright.

“His work rate is phenomenal. He covers the whole pitch, defends, scores, creates chances and wins the ball back

“He is strong and disciplined. Even when he is on a yellow card, he can keep his cool in pressure situations.

“Mike Phelan told me he watched him at Birmingham when Man United were looking at him. He said Bellingham played three positions in one game and performed at man-of-the-match level in all three positions.

“The talent and mentality are clearly there. It will depend on how hungry he remains and how his body holds up, but he is a phenomenal player and a pleasure to watch.

“I would love to see him in the Premier League, particularly playing for United. He would be phenomenal. But it is difficult to tempt somebody away from Real Madrid when they are competing for major trophies. Bringing him back to England, with the weather and the demands of playing three times a week, would be a big ask.”

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