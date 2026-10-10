Hull City v Everton: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Hull City welcome Everton to the MKM Stadium, with both sides currently separated by just one point and one place in the Premier League table.

The hosts sit in eighth place with eight points from their opening five league games, winning two, drawing two and losing one.

Everton are one of five sides yet to lose in the Premier League this season and they have two wins and three draws, leaving them in seventh on nine points.

Hull City v Everton kick-off time

Hull City v Everton kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday, October 11 at the MKM Stadium.

Hull City v Everton how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Hull City team news

Nobel Mendy was taken to hospital with a concussion last month, but returned to action with Senegal and is expected to replace Lucas Herrington in the back three.

Elliot Stroud is available after missing Sweden’s final two Nations League games through illness, while Hidemasa Morita and Brooke Norton-Cuffy have both recovered from injuries.

Tim Iroegbunam has made a quicker-than-expected recovery from the knee injury he sustained in their last game against Newcastle and could play against his former club.

Mohamed-Ali Cho will face a late fitness tests due to a quad injury, but Matt Targett definitely won’t be involved after twisting his ankle in training.

Charlie Hughes and Darko Gyabi remain sidelined with groin injuries, while Jack Butland (arm) and Ilyas Ansah (back) are also unavailable.

Eliot Matazo is a long-term absentee after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the end of last season.

Everton team news

Vitaliy Mykolenko withdrew from international duty with Ukraine after picking up a minor injury and will face a late fitness test before the trip to the MKM Stadium.

If the left-back isn’t available, Ainsley Maitland-Niles is likely to be shifted over to the opposite flank, while Jake O’Brien could come in at right-back.

Christian Norgaard was signed from Arsenal in the summer but a groin injury has prevented him from making his competitive debut for the club.

The midfielder did play in a behind-closed-doors affair against Blackburn Rovers during the international break and could be in the matchday squad this weekend.

Merlin Rohl is also hoping to make his return against Hull City after missing Everton’s last three games in all competitions.

Hull City v Everton odds

After two draws and two defeats in their last four games in all competitions, Hull City are 27/10 to get back to winning ways.

Everton are 11/10 to take all three points back to Merseyside, and the draw is 12/5.

Hull City are 8/11 second-favourites for relegation after Coventry City, while Everton are 1/1 to finish the season in the top 10.

Hull City v Everton prediction

Hull City saw their unbeaten start to the Premier League season come to an end before the international break, losing 2-1 away at Newcastle United.

But the Tigers have taken four points from their two home league games so far, keeping clean sheets against Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Everton have the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League this season with just three goals conceded in their opening five games, so we’re expecting a low-scoring affair.

Under 2.5 goals can be backed at 17/20.

Everton haven’t won away from home in the Premier League since a 3-2 victory over Newcastle United back in February.

But they have taken a total of two points from their away games against Bournemouth and Tottenham this season, and we’re expecting another draw here.

A 1-1 draw is available at 6/1.

Mohamed Belloumi has been directly involved in each of Hull City’s last four Premier League goals. He set up Liam Millar’s winner at Coventry City, scored a brace against Chelsea and provided the assist for Cho at Newcastle United.

The winger also netted two goals for Algeria in the international break and is 9/4 to register a goal or assist against Everton.

For the Toffees, Thierno Barry already has five goals in all competitions this season and is 2/1 to get on the scoresheet here.