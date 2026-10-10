According to reports, Liverpool star Florian Wirtz is ‘running out of time’ to prove himself at Anfield, with the ‘situation tense’.

The Reds signed Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for around £116m during the 2025 summer transfer window.

The Premier League giants fended off competition from Manchester City and Bayern Munich to sign Wirtz, but he has struggled since joining Liverpool.

Wirtz’s better performances since the start of last season have been reserved for the Champions League and for Germany on international duty, but he has struggled with the physicality of the Premier League.

This has fuelled reports that he could be on borrowed time at Liverpool, and he surely has to improve soon if he is to prove himself at Anfield.

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Now, a report from journalist Mark Brus for Caught Offside claims Wirtz is ‘running out of time’ at Liverpool, and his ‘situation is tense’ as everyone associated with the club tries to get the best out of him.

It is said that an ‘interesting situation’ has been ‘developing’ at Liverpool with Wirtz, with head coach Andoni Iraola to ‘soon have a big decision to make’ on his future.

The report also claims that Wirtz ‘needs to impress Iraola soon or Liverpool could be open to a sale’.

Most likely next destination for Florian Wirtz revealed

They have also shed light on what could come next for Wirtz if he leaves Liverpool.

READ MORE: Liverpool v Man City: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

The report claims:

‘If Wirtz and Liverpool decide to go their separate ways in the near future, it’s likely that Bayern will be at the front of the queue. ‘However, don’t discount Real Madrid or Barcelona either. One source even mentioned Chelsea as someone keeping an eye on the 23-year-old’s situation, but I personally have some doubts about him staying in the Premier League as it suits neither him or Liverpool.’

However, European football expert Julien Laurens has explained why he thinks Wirtz will improve after the international break.

“Florian Wirtz needs a bit of freedom, like [Andoni] Iraola is giving him now this season with Liverpool,” Laurens said on Head 2 Head from the Clubhouse.

“I think we will see a completely different Florian Wirtz this season and Iraola has a system and philosophy that suits Wirtz far more [than Arne Slot].”

Pundit Jay Bothroyd added: “There is no doubt Florian Wirtz is a fantastic player, but when I look at him play now he’s lost all confidence in himself.

“I think in the Premier League, especially when you face a bigger side, those teams will sit deep. He doesn’t have that same kind of space [as when playing for Germany] and that’s where he struggles physically.”

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