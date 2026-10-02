Liverpool reach new decision on Florian Wirtz sale

Liverpool have warmed to the idea of selling big-money signing Florian Wirtz, according to a German source, despite a previous report stating that the attacking midfielder is set to stay at Anfield.

Liverpool beat Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City to Wirtz when they signed him for a whopping £116million in June 2025. Wirtz arrived surrounded by huge expectations, and while the playmaker showed signs of his clear talent in his debut season, he ultimately disappointed fans.

It took Wirtz several months to adapt to the Premier League. This campaign, he needs to prove his worth for Liverpool by contributing goals and assists regularly.

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on September 22 that Liverpool are committed to helping Wirtz shine and do not plan on selling him anytime soon.

The Reds believe Wirtz can prove his quality and help steer them to major trophies, helping to live up to his massive price tag in the process.

But German outlet Bild report that summer 2027 could be ‘the right time’ for the 23-year-old to leave if ‘the expected performance breakthrough doesn’t materialise’.

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Bayern remain big admirers of Wirtz – despite his struggles in England – and would likely open talks for him if a transfer away from Anfield became a concrete possibility.

The report carries quotes from former Liverpool players Didi Hamann and Jamie Carragher.

“If things continue like this in Liverpool, they’ll eventually pull the plug,” Hamann recently told Sky Germany.

“Things haven’t gotten any better so far, and that’s why I can’t imagine why they should get better now after 14 or 15 months.”

Carragher, meanwhile, is quoted as saying: “There’s simply nothing there. Absolutely nothing happens.”

Liverpool beat Bournemouth 1-0 in their last game before the international break, though Carragher was not impressed by Wirtz’s performance.

“That was one of the poorest I’ve ever seen him in a Liverpool shirt,” the pundit said.

Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz dividing opinion

“I’ve been critical of the fact that he hasn’t got the numbers. But normally when you watch Wirtz, he’s neat and tidy, he keeps possession, there’s things that you like. He gets out of a tight situation where you’re normally expecting your player to lose the ball.

“But the reason I worry is, I don’t think Wirtz is in poor form since he came to Liverpool. I actually think what we’re seeing is what he is.”

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente, however, was far more positive about the Germany international earlier this week.

“Florian Wirtz, he is fantastic,” the manager said.

“Unfortunately he does not have a Spanish passport (laughs). I like the way he plays.”

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