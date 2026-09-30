According to reports, three factors are behind Florian Wirtz’s struggles at Liverpool following his £116m move from Bayer Leverkusen.

During the 2025 summer transfer window, Liverpool fended off competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester City to sign Wirtz for around £116m from Bayer Leverkusen.

At the time, this was considered a major coup because Wirtz had established himself as one of the best young talents in Germany as he flourished for Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Wirtz has struggled since moving to the Premier League and he is yet to replicate the form he showed at Bayer Leverkusen for Liverpool.

Wirtz’s best performances since the start of last season have been reserved for the Champions League and for Germany on international duty, but he has struggled to cope with the physicality of the Premier League.

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This has fuelled speculation that Liverpool could cut their losses on Wirtz at some point in 2027, and a new report from German outlet SportBILD (via Sport Witness) have an update on Wirtz.

Three reasons for Florian Wirtz’s woes at Liverpool revealed

According to a report, Wirtz is now happy with how his time at Liverpool is going, and the club will start to consider their options next summer if he does not improve in the coming months.

It is said that a ‘solution is needed’ to get more out of Wirtz in a Liverpool shirt, while the report claims the tactical setup, the ‘selfishness’ of Mohamed Salah and the nature of the 2025 overhaul factored into his struggles last season.

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It is also pointed out that Liverpool’s style of having ‘dynamism and robustness’ does not suit Wirtz, while has also struggled to find a place due to the ‘internal power struggle’ for prominence between their leading stars.

Earlier this month, ex-Liverpool player Vladimir Smicer likened Wirtz’s struggles to Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

“Florian Wirtz’s future? That’s a tough one. It’s important to know how Florian is feeling about his time at Liverpool and the Premier League. I don’t know if he is happy here but I believe he can still unlock something and still do well for Liverpool,” Smicer told Grosvenor Sports.

“He is still very young and would like to see him play well for Liverpool and stay at the club for another few years so for me, at the moment, I wouldn’t sell him to Bayern Munich or anybody else. He has more inside him and I think he will probably show it for Liverpool because he’s already been unlucky with some of his passes and other players not scoring goals. He is not underachieving if those great passes became assists.

“Some people are expecting a little too much from him, and I think some people are still seeing the fee that Liverpool paid for him rather than the player, and that’s the problem. It was the same with Paul Pogba at Manchester United.”

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