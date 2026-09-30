Marc Guehi to Liverpool is now ‘back on’ because Manchester City are reportedly ‘facing immediate relegation’ for breaching FFP rules.

Man City face losing a host of their key players as an additional consequence of being found guilty on almost all of their FFP charges.

If an appeal does not overturn the initial verdict, Man City face the real prospect of relegation from the Premier League, either by expulsion or by a huge points deduction.

If this were the case, Guehi would surely be among the players to leave, especially because most top Premier League and European clubs would be happy to have him.

Man City previously fended off competition from Liverpool to sign Guehi, and a report from Football Insider claims a move to Anfield will now be ‘back on’ with his current club ‘facing immediate relegation’.

READ: Jamie Carragher reveals how Man City should be punished after guilty FFP verdict – ‘it beggars belief’

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has told the outlet that “there is every chance” of Liverpool coming back in for Guehi if Man City get relegated.

“If Man City are hit with immediate relegation, it’s going to be hard to keep players around,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Ultimately, they want to be playing at the top level, in the Premier League, in the Champions League, so dropping into the second, third or fourth tier isn’t going to match those demands.

“If that happens, they are at serious risk of losing key players, when you look at the likes of Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki, Ruben Dias and all of the others.

“Marc Guehi for example, if Man City are relegated, there is every chance Liverpool could look to take advantage of that situation and that move could be back on.

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“They were disappointed to miss out on him before, they think very highly of him there so if they had the opportunity to finally bring him in, of course they’ll be looking at it.

“There will be clubs across England and Europe on alert now, keeping an eye on the situation and looking to take advantage if that is a possibility.”

Man City’s internal verdict on players leaving after relegation revealed

However, a report from journalist Pete O’Rourke for the same outlet claims Man City are ‘hopeful’ that some key stars ‘will stay’ even if they are relegated.

The report explained: ‘Sources say that relegation is highly likely to result in a “fire sale” at the Etihad Stadium, with several players expected to have multiple offers to leave.

‘Nevertheless, City remain upbeat over the prospect of some of their more experienced heads being willing to stay and help the club rebuild.

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