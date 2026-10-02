There are some tasty clashes in the Nations League this weekend, with France going home with Zidane while Portugal return back without Ronaldo.

There are also a couple of rematches to keep an eye out for, including one that many feel should not be played.

Here are five Nations League matches – not featuring the home nations – to watch this weekend.

France v Italy

Zinedine Zidane returns to the scene of his greatest triumph, the Parc Des Princes, on Friday night when his France side face the nation against whom came his greatest disappointment.

Zizou’s France reign has been a long time coming but Les Blues are off to fine start under new management, with back-to-back 1-0 wins in Turkey and Belgium. The late nature of the victory in Brussels prompted the great man to go the full Peter Kay in the John Smith’s ad.

Zidane made a number of changes against Belgium ahead of a home double header, starting with Italy in Paris.

Christ knows what to expect from the Azzurri. Roberto Mancini is back in charge of a clusterf*** of a year which saw Italy miss out on another World Cup before fudging the hiring process for their new manager.

Mancini got the gig – again – and he’s off to a mixed start. His first game was a humbling 2-0 home defeat to Belgium before going to Turkey and winning 4-1 with a refreshed side.

The onus, of course, is on France to entertain with the quality at their disposal under an iconic manager offering the kind of freedom that talent craves. Mancini, who hasn’t let Man City’s wee spot of bother distract him, will relish stopping them.

Bosnia v Sweden

Like Mancini, Edin Dzeko might have some titles to give back, but he’ll fret over that once he finally brings down the curtain on his international career on Friday night.

Bosnia’s clash with Sweden in Zenica, where the hosts put Italy on their arse earlier this year to qualify for the World Cup, is Dzeko’s swansong upon his 152nd cap.

The Bosnians are certainly making an occasion of it. Dzeko will start and play as long as he’s needed. The 11th minute will prompt a choreographed tribute from the stands but it will be after the final whistle that the real farewell party starts, when it will rain teddy bears for children’s homes across Bosnia.

On the pitch, there is some business to attend to, with Sweden arriving on the back of two wins but Graham Potter is already with Alexander Isak, who left the camp injured before four more went down with a sickness bug.

Portugal v Norway

Dzeko is getting the farewell he deserves and some might say so is Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal megastar won’t feature against Norway after flouncing off immediately after the two nations met in Oslo last Sunday. Portugal won that tie without Ronaldo, who did not appreciate being left on the bench for 90 minutes for the fourth time in his international career but the first in 18 years.

Jorge Jesus described Ronaldo as “an important figure for Portugal, playing or not” but the new manager seems to be treading lightly while asserting his authority over the national team.

He is seeking four wins from four having started his reign with victory over Wales in Lisbon last week before going away to beat Norway and Denmark.

Norway are reeling somewhat after following an opening win over Denmark with two defeats to Portugal and Wales. Erling Haaland didn’t even score against Wales so something must be on his mind.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo makes perfect exit thanks to limelight thieves Manchester City

Republic of Ireland v Israel

Just what the Irish lads need after the unpleasant awkwardness of last weekend’s meeting with Israel: an immediate rematch.

In support of the people of Palestine, many in Ireland – and beyond – feel neither game should take place this week and the strength of feeling permeates the squad too, with Gavin Bazunu standing up for what he feels is right – absolutely fair f***s to him for that – while some team-mates play on under protest.

The game is too hot to even host in Ireland, with Sunday’s ‘home’ clash taking place in Serbia after facing Israel in Hungary last week.

There, the Irish players bowed their heads during the Israel anthem and refused to shake their opponents hands before beating them 3-0 amid a touch of the old racism directed towards Adam Idah.

So watch along as they meet again. Or better yet, don’t.

Greece v Germany

Germany are rather happier with how the fixtures were spat out because their second meeting in a week with Greece offers Jurgen Klopp and Die Mannschaft the opportunity for revenge after the Greeks inflicted the new manager’s first defeat.

Greece had never before beaten Germany before their 1-0 triumph in Augsburg last Sunday.

“I could have lived with us not winning but you cannot lose such a game,” Klopp said. “The result is not cool but it is absolutely part of the process.”

Klopp was rather happier on Thursday with his first win achieved against Serbia in Munich, where Florian Wirtz showed a hint of the form Liverpool fans are still gasping to see.

Wirtz’s ‘fantastic, exceptional’ performance earned the playmaker one of Klopp’s special hugs. And the Liverpool star will need to maintain that form in Thessaloniki on Sunday.

Because Greece are hot right now. With two wins and a draw from their three games so far, they top Group B and would be well clear had they not chucked in a two-goal half-time lead against Netherlands on Thursday.