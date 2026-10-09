Merson explains to Liverpool boss Iraola why Man City clash is a ‘must-not-lose game’

Liverpool must not lose against Manchester City at the weekend to avoid going nine points behind the Citizens, according to Paul Merson.

The Reds have had a mixed start to the new season under Iraola with two wins over Bournemouth and Ipswich Town and three draws against Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

That puts Andoni Iraola’s men on nine points from a possible 15 with Liverpool already six points adrift of leaders Man City, who have taken maximum points from their opening five matches.

And now Liverpool will face Man City at Anfield on Sunday with Arsenal legend Merson describing the match as a “must-not-lose game” for Iraola and the Reds.

Merson explained on Sky Sports: “It’s a huge game[for Andoni Iraola]. If they go and draw this game on Sunday against Manchester City, if you’re at Bournemouth, that’s a good result.

“If you’re at Liverpool and you haven’t beaten Manchester City at home and there’s no [Erling] Haaland, this is headline news. It’ll be another game where he’s not won a game at home, but I do like the manager.

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“I’m a great believer in the Premier League rising to the top. He’s a top manager and you’ve got to remember when he first came in at Bournemouth, they were the last team to win in the Premier League that season, and look what he went on and done.

“It’s just phenomenal. The pressure is on him to get that first win. We’ve seen other managers who have struggled at Liverpool. For me, and I mean good managers, it’s a big game for him, but he’ll be more than happy if Haaland doesn’t play.

Merson: ‘You don’t want to be nine points behind’

“You don’t want to be nine points behind. I know it’s still early, there’s lots of games, but at the same time, when you’re looking up and if Manchester City are nine points ahead of you, it’s not an ideal position to be in.

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“They’re going to have to be aggressive. They have to go and try and win the game because they don’t want that gap to increase.

“Nine points is a lot. If I said at the start of the season, we all sat on this panel at the start of the season, and I said, who do you think wins the league, Liverpool or Manchester City? And I said, I’ll have Manchester City and you’ve got to give me nine points head start. I’d have Manchester City over Arsenal with nine points head start. That’s a lot of points, nine points, even though I do think Arsenal will win it quite comfortably.

“It’s a must-not-lose game. And the longer this season goes on, the players will get used to playing under the manager. Hopefully [Florian] Wirtz will find his form. I’m a big fan of Wirtz and he just hasn’t got going at the moment. And hopefully, the more confidence the manager gives him and they get passages of play, then Liverpool will start on a charge.”

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