Respected reporter David Ornstein has revealed that Cole Palmer has committed his future to Chelsea by signing a new contract.

On his day, Palmer is one of the best players in the Premier League, but he has struggled with injuries and disappointing form over the past year.

This led to Palmer missing out on the England squad for this summer’s World Cup, but he has returned to form for Chelsea at the start of this season.

It has been suggested that Palmer could be lured elsewhere amid interest from Manchester United and others, though he has now committed himself to Chelsea.

Palmer’s previous deal ran until 2033, but Ornstein revealed on Saturday morning that he has now signed on for a further year.

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Orsstein said on X: ‘EXCL: Cole Palmer strengthens commitment to Chelsea by signing new contract until 2034.

‘Adds 1yr to previous deal on improved terms; recognition of importance to #CFC. Continues drive to extend key men after James, Caicedo, Pedro & Neto.’

Shortly after, Chelsea confirmed the new deal and Palmer has spoken on why he has decided to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

‘Chelsea means a lot to me and I think the club is going in the right direction, so I’m delighted to sign and I’m obviously very happy,’ Palmer said.

‘Speaking to the owners, to the sporting directors and obviously the manager, they gave me a lot of confidence so it was only right to sign.

‘Speaking to players as well, everyone has the same ambitions. I feel like we win major trophies here consistently and I want to be a part of that and play a big role in it too.’

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Chelsea plot move for Luka Vuskovic

Chelsea are also planning for the future regarding possible signings, and a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims they are plotting a move for former Spurs star Luka Vuskovic.

The talented centre-back left Spurs to join Brighton in the summer and he has shone at the start of this campaign.

Now, TEAMtalk are reporting that Vuskovic has interest from Chelsea, who could challenge Bayern Munich and others.

The report claims: ‘Chelsea and Barcelona are both still watching Vuskovic closely.

‘Neither has moved to the front of the queue, but both kept tabs on him through his rise at Hamburg and have not turned away interest since his move to Brighton. Real Madrid and Liverpool have also been mentioned as clubs monitoring his progress.’

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