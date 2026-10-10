Ex-Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has told his former club to make fresh moves for two Manchester City stars after the guilty FFP verdict.

Liverpool are among the clubs that could benefit from Man City being found guilty on almost all charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP rules.

If Man City‘s appeal fails, they face a points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

It has also been confirmed that Liverpool plan to sue Man City after the guilty, and they could also sign some of City’s players if/when they fall from the Premier League.

And Heskey thinks Liverpool would be foolish not to raid Man City if they drop to the Championship or below.

“Yes, they should definitely go for them if the chance arises,” Heskey told TEAMtalk on Liverpool making new moves for Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo.

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“You try and pick up players at the best rate you could possibly get when it happens.

“We’ve seen Leicester have to sell off the whole squad, apart from the young lads. So it happens – that’s what happens in football.”

Two Man City stars who Liverpool should sign named

Heskey also explained why the Reds should prioritise making fresh moves for Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo after missing out on them in recent transfer windows.

When asked to say what the two players could bring to Andoni Iraola’s side, Heskey added: “I think Marc Guehi is a very composed, strong defender.

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“He’s strong in one-on-ones, and he’s very composed on the ball because he’s played at that level.

“He came through at Chelsea, so playing out from the back is something he understands in the way the manager would want, and Iraola would love it.

“He’s what I would describe as a very capable centre-back, and I think he’s a fantastic player.”

On why Liverpool shoukd try again for Semenyo, Heskey continued: “Semenyo is a very explosive attacking player who’s got an eye for goal.

“He’s exactly what the top four teams want in a wide player – not only do you create, but you’re explosive enough to go and score some goals yourself.”

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