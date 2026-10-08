Man Utd v Tottenham: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

With Manchester United registering more points in the second half of last season than any of their Premier League rivals and Tottenham spending big after a near-disastrous flirt with relegation, there was cause for optimism in both camps.

But rather than this Saturday’s evening kick-off being billed as two sides fighting it out near the top of the table, the bottom line is that it’s 12th v 20th with the pair accumulating just seven points between them (United five, Tottenham two) over the first five games.

Defeat for either will send post-match phone-in warriors into a frenzy and put further heat on the losing manager. It’s a game not to be missed.

Man Utd v Tottenham kick-off time

Man Utd v Tottenham kicks off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday, October 10 at Old Trafford.

Man Utd v Tottenham: how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 5pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Man Utd team news

The United treatment table is busy after the international break.

Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, Karl Darlow and Benjamin Sesko withdrew from international duty before the Nations League action started.

Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui both picked up knocks while representing their countries. All will be assessed before kick-off.

Manuel Ugarte and Tom Heaton are definitely ruled out, while Amad hasn’t been seen in training since picking up an ankle injury on the eve of the Premier League opener against Hull City.

United fans could get their first sight of £70m summer signing Carlos Baleba after the midfielder played in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the club’s training ground, Carrington, last week.

Matthijs de Ligt was also involved in the friendly as he steps up his return, having not played a competitive game since November 2025.

Tottenham team news

Tottenham didn’t come through the international break unscathed either, and Dutch defenders Micky van de Ven (finger) and Jan Paul van Hecke (foot) will face late tests.

Marcos Senesi and Tosin Adarabioyo are ready to fill in if either or both centre-backs are unavailable.

Also at the back, Pedro Porro withdrew from the Spain squad with a hamstring injury, so Archie Gray could deputise at right-back.

Mykhailo Mudryk, Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert are all still out, but long-term injury absentee Dejan Kulusevski took part in an 11-a-side training match during the international break, so could be nearing a return after over 500 days out.

Savio and Omar Marmoush are expected to start on the flanks on their return to Manchester, with Dominic Solanke leading the line.

Man Utd v Tottenham odds

Man United have five points from their opening five games and are 8/11 to record just their second Premier League win of the campaign.

Tottenham, who prop up the table, are 10/3 to get their first top-flight win this season after two draws and three defeats. The Draw is 3/1.

Man Utd are 15/8 for a top four finish while Tottenham are just 10/1 for relegation.

Man Utd v Tottenham prediction

Tottenham still seem riddled with doubt despite the big summer spend and going into the international break propping up the table was a sorry sight for their fans.

United supporters are far from happy either but the Red Devils were unfortunate to lose the derby to City and their other home game in the Premier League saw them thrash Ipswich 5-1.

In addition, United’s underlying numbers are decent: they rank first for shots (113) and fourth for expected goals (9.89).

Bruno Fernandes was the assist king in the Premier League last season, racking up a record 21.

Back the Portuguese playmaker to set up another in a United win. That pays 11/4.

A repeat of last year’s scoreline also appeals so take the hosts at 10/1 to win 2-0.