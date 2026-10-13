Liverpool star blasted by Scholes now branded ‘biggest waste of money’ in PL history – ‘he looks frightened’

Liverpool star Florian Wirtz has been branded the “biggest waste of money” in Premier League history after he was blasted by Paul Scholes.

Wirtz joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen for around £116m in the 2025 summer transfer window.

This was viewed as a major coup, especially because Liverpool fended off competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester City to secure his services.

However, Wirtz is proving a huge flop at Liverpool because the attacking midfielder has offered very little in most of his appearances since the start of last season.

Wirtz has been heavily criticised after he was ineffective in Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City, and it is now hard to see him recovering as he continues to struggle with the physicality of the Premier League.

“The biggest waste of money the Premier League has ever seen…”

Now, pundit Jason Cundy has brutally hit out at Wirtz, who must now be considered the “biggest waste of money” in Premier League history.

“I think he could go down as the biggest waste of money the Premier League has ever seen, I genuinely do,” Cundy said on talkSPORT.

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“I think I’ve seen enough. I’m not sure he has the physicality or personality. When I say personality, I mean, ‘Give me the ball, I want to influence the game.’

“Sometimes players can give the ball away, but you’re showing you want the ball and show what you’ve got. I don’t see any of that.

“He’s having a tough time. He looks scared, he looks frightened.”

Cundy added: “An uncomfortable conversation needs to take place.”

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Cundy has also likened Wirtz to Man City star Rayan Cherki and claimed that there is one big difference between the two players.

“Rayan Cherki owns the pitch,” Cundy continued.

“He’s got personality. He gets the ball.

“Florian Wirtz ain’t got personality. He’s got lovely touches, lovely flicks, but he can’t influence a game at all. He’s miles away.

“If he was a youth team player that had been put into that first team, there’s no way he’d be starting. He’d be on the bench, at very best. He is a real problem.”

Manchester United legend Scholes, meanwhile, has suggested that Wirtz “looke like a little kid” when he plays for Liverpool.

“You can be aggressive in different ways. You can be aggressive like Nicky [Butt] is aggressive. Or you can be aggressive in the way you play football,” Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast.

“Wirtz, we think he’s a top-quality player, and they paid 100 million quid for him, but does he want it in his head enough to win games of football for Liverpool? Is he interested in goals, assists? He seems interested in all the little bits outside of it, which, to be fair, he isn’t doing that well. He looks like a little kid playing men’s football.”

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