Man City FFP: How City breaches cost clubs £844m with Tottenham way clear as ‘most impacted’ team

A new report has revealed how Manchester City’s FFP breaches may have cost clubs £844m, with Tottenham Hotspur the ‘most impacted’.

During the international break, it was confirmed that Man City have been found guilty on 114 of their 115 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP regulations between 2009 and 2018.

In the findings, Man City were deemed to have produced several ‘sham’ deals to show fake revenue of around £900m, and this laid the groundwork for an era of dominance under Pep Guardiola.

However, Man City continue to insist on their innocence and have appealed the initial verdict, but they face serious sanctions if they cannot overturn the verdict.

Man City’s potential punishments include a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

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There are also several potential knock-on effects, including a massive squad exodus if they are relegated and rival Premier League clubs suing Man City.

Other Premier League clubs can be justified in feeling angry at Man City over the loss of earnings and opportunities, and a new report from BBC Sport has shed light on how FFP breaches could have cost clubs £844m.

Tottenham Hotspur ‘most impacted’ as £844m loss of earnings mooted

The detailed report from BBC Sport has calculated the ‘potential financial impact of Man City’s spending’, with the ‘Premier League placing money, relegation costs, missed Champions League prize money, domestic cup competitions and the Europa League’ used to value the total impact on clubs at ‘£844m’.

Man City, meanwhile, earned ‘£1.17bn’ for their success in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

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In terms of individual teams, Tottenham are said to be the ‘most impacted’, with Man City’s breaches costing the north London club £119.9m.

This is because Spurs missed out on the Champions League in four of the eight seasons that Man City qualified between 2009 and 2018, while they had significantly reduced revenue in the Europa League. There were also losses from City finishing above Tottenham in the Premier League for six seasons in this period.

Hull City are second in the ranking with losses of £99m, while Everton are third with £66.4m, Swansea City are fourth with £63.1m and Newcastle United are fifth with £60.5m.

Further down the list are Liverpool (£52.3m), Chelsea (£45.7m), Arsenal (£30.8m) and Manchester United (£18.3m).

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