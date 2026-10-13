Real Madrid confident they’ll sign JJ Gabriel as five Man Utd demands revealed

Real Madrid believe they are in a good position to sign JJ Gabriel before LaLiga rivals Barcelona, while the teenage sensation reportedly gave Manchester United five demands to stay at the club.

Gabriel is the most exciting academy player on Man Utd’s books, and arguably the best 16-year-old in the whole country. Last season, he was named the U18 Premier League Player of the Year, despite being aged only 14 when the campaign began.

The attacking midfielder shocked Man Utd on September 15 when he submitted a formal request to terminate his contract, which would allow him to join a new club.

Gabriel and his family feel United have broken promises over the wonderkid picking up senior minutes this term.

The Red Devils have made several attempts to tie Gabriel down to a scholarship deal, but they are now braced for him to move on.

According to Catalan outlet Sport, ‘the battle for Gabriel is entering its decisive phase’.

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Barca and Madrid have emerged as the ‘leading candidates’ to sign him in January.

Madrid are ‘pressing hard’ to win the ‘fierce battle’ and ‘believe they are well-positioned to secure the player’s services’.

Crucially, though, the report adds that no final decision has been made yet, meaning Barca still stand a chance of snaring him.

Trusted German journalist Florian Plettenberg reported over the weekend that the forward is poised to reject Bayern Munich in favour of a move to Spain.

Sport provide an overview of the demands Gabriel and his camp sent United to keep him, citing reports from ESPN, the Manchester Evening News, BBC Sport and The Times.

Gabriel supposedly demanded the No 77 shirt, and that ‘Gabriel Jr’ be on the back.

JJ Gabriel set to leave Man Utd

His family asked for him to be permanently promoted from the academy and only train with Michael Carrick’s first team from now on.

Carrick was also asked to give Gabriel 20 minutes of game time against Sabah in the Champions League, Brighton in the League Cup and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Finally, Gabriel allegedly asked for a seven-figure salary to extend his contract with United.

INEOS were never going to agree to such demands, and a parting of ways is therefore guaranteed.

Gabriel has an Irish passport through his father’s side of the family, and that means he could leave as early as January.

United would get at least £3million if the England U17 international joined a Prem rival, but they are due to receive just £350k in compensation if he heads to Madrid or Barca.

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