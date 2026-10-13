Chelsea now ready to sign £50m Barcelona star in January with ‘hefty’ offer to tempt him to join

According to reports, Chelsea are ‘ready’ to make a ‘hefty’ offer to tempt FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong to join them in January.

Chelsea have made a mixed start to the 2026/27 campaign, and this is partly due to their lack of midfield options.

Xabi Alonso’s side are short in the centre of the pitch after selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City on deadline day without signing a replacement.

Chelsea decided to sanction Fernandez’s move to Man City because they had a deal agreed to sign AS Monaco star Lamine Camara, though the Ligue Un outfit pulled the plug at the eleventh hour.

It has since been reported that this collapsed transfer has ruined the relationship between Chelsea and Monaco, so it would be surprising if the Blues returned for Camara in January or next summer.

READ: Liverpool’s absent creativity on and off the pitch among 10 biggest disappointments of season so far



This means the Blues may turn to an alternative in January, with Bournemouth and England standout Alex Scott among their options.

However, Scott is currently out of action with an injury and is reportedly valued at around £100m.

Chelsea turn to Frenkie de Jong

Therefore, Chelsea could pursue a cheaper and more attainable alternative, and Football Insider are reporting that they plan ‘to lure’ Barcelona star De Jong to Stamford Bridge by making a ‘hefty’ offer.

‘The Blues have identified the Dutch international as a target to replace Enzo Fernandez, and are lining up a move for him in the winter window. ‘Xabi Alonso’s side are hoping to land a big name with vast experience in the middle of the park, and the 29-year-old fits the bill for them. Sources say that Chelsea are ready to try and tempt De Jong with a lucrative contract, given that he is already on a substantial wage at Barcelona.’

READ MORE: Man City FFP: How City breaches cost clubs £844m with Tottenham way clear as ‘most impacted’ team



Still, another report from Football Insider claims a move for De Jong will be ‘complicated’ in January, partly because they will ‘need to offer at least £50m’ to tempt Barcelona into a sale.

There is also a second obstacle for Chelsea. The report explains:

‘The Blues have set their sights on the 29-year-old as they continue their bid to find a replacement for Enzo Fernandez after his summer exit. The Dutch international is currently out injured, but is nearing a return to fitness and could be in line for his first minutes of the season in the coming weeks. ‘However, sources say that De Jong’s injury return will make it “complicated” for Chelsea to strike a deal for him, as Barcelona have been eagerly awaiting his return.’

READ NEXT: Chelsea ‘interested’ in rescuing Florian Wirtz after Liverpool teammates give up

