Chelsea ‘interested’ in rescuing Florian Wirtz after Liverpool teammates give up

Chelsea are among four gigantic clubs interested in signing Florian Wirtz amid growing evidence the German’s Liverpool teammates have had enough.

Wirtz cost a package totalling £116m when bought from Bayer Leverkusen two summers ago. Unfortunately for Liverpool, he’s played like an £11.6m signing so far.

Wirtz continues to struggle to influence games in the final third, with his swashbuckling displays for Bayer Leverkusen now a distant memory.

The German came in for stinging criticism for the stinker he dropped against Bournemouth prior to the international break.

There was no noticeable improvement in the 3-0 thumping at the hands of Manchester City last time out, and Wirtz even managed to frustrate his teammates with a curious piece of decision-making.

After passing when he should have shot earlier in the contest, Wirtz’s brain fog got the best of him once again in the second half when shooting when he should have passed.

Milos Kerkez and Bradley Barcola were both ignored as Wirtz rifled a shot into an unfortunate soul in row Q. Kerkez, Barcola and Victor Munoz all waved their arms around in visible disappointment.

And according to German legend, Lothar Matthaus, Wirtz and Liverpool may simply be a match made in hell, with the pundit claiming Liverpool players no longer seek Wirtz out as his compatriots in the German national side do.

“I’ve recently been impressed by Florian Wirtz when he plays for the German national team,” began Matthaus (as cited by Bulinews).

“His teammates look to find him on the ball there, just as they used to at Leverkusen. At Liverpool, however, the players tend to look for other options, such as [Dominik] Szoboszlai alongside him or [Alexander] Isak ahead of him.

“According to my latest information from England, people have generally been satisfied with his performances recently. However, when you are an expensive, game-changing player and lose a big match 3–0, you can expect plenty of backlash from the media.”

Chelsea next for Florian Wirtz?

Wirtz continues to be linked with moves to LaLiga’s big two, as well as Bayern Munich who Liverpool famously beat to Wirtz’s signature in 2025.

But according to Matthaus, it could be Chelsea – where Wirtz would link up with his former manager at Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso – who could revive Wirtz’s career.

Matthaus added: “When I look at Bayern Munich’s attacking options, Kane, Olise and Díaz are established starters, while Musiala and Gnabry are also top-quality players.

“The club wants to extend Kane’s and Olise’s contracts, while the others are tied down to long-term deals. Saibari has also recently joined the squad.

“At the moment, I honestly wouldn’t know where Wirtz would fit in, and I simply don’t see any realistic short-term possibility of bringing him to Bayern Munich.

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“If Wirtz continues to face criticism at Liverpool and fails to show the joy and freedom in his game that we know he has, then at some point all parties will have to sit down together and perhaps find a solution.

“There are clubs in Spain that would be interested, as well as another club in England: Chelsea, where Wirtz’s former coach Xabi Alonso is now in charge.”

Jamie Carragher demands Liverpool drop Florian Wirtz

Among Wirtz’s most vocal critics of late has been Jamie Carragher, and speaking after the 3-0 defeat to Man City, the Reds icon insisted Ryan Gravenberch must replace Wirtz in the team.

In effect, that means Gravenberch would re-partner Alexis Mac Allister at the base of midfield, with Szoboszlai pushed further forward into the No 10 role Wirtz would vacate.

“Ryan Gravenberch has to play in the Liverpool team,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“He hasn’t started the season really well with the new manager but he can run, he can play, he’s handled himself in the Premier League, he’s a Premier League winner, he was one of the outstanding players.

“I’m just sorry to say this Florian Wirtz signing it’s not working and it hasn’t worked so far and Gravenberch should not be sitting on the bench when Wirtz is playing for Liverpool.

“Barcola hasn’t made a good start so far for Liverpool but if we started being critical of him I think that would be harsh because he’s been here six weeks and didn’t have a pre-season.

“You want a bit more from what you’ve seen already but you think hang on slow down give him a bit more time. That would be harsh having a go with him right now – it’s not harsh to be having a go at Wirtz right now, he’s got to do so much more.

“I struggle to think of one game where he’s won Liverpool the game or he’s been the man. He was brought in to be a star of the Premier League. I felt he could be the Kevin De Bruyne that at times got Man City over the line.

“Wirtz has been here for 55-60 games, it’s a lot and I don’t see it changing. Wirtz where he’s almost nailed on that he plays every week in that No 10 position it has to stop.

“I think he needs to come out of the team, I said that last time out and I’m going to say it again.”