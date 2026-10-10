JJ Gabriel has been linked with a move away from Man Utd.

According to reports, Manchester United sensation JJ Gabriel looks likely to snub a European giant, while there is a ‘feeling’ on his likely next move.

During the international break, it emerged that Gabriel wants to leave Man Utd, and he even asked for his contract to be terminated immediately.

Man Utd rejected this request and have reportedly remained in talks with his representatives to try to change his mind, though it has also been said in recent weeks that he is increasingly likely to leave.

It has been reported that he has been unhappy with his lack of first-team opportunities this season, while he has been attracting interest from several European giants, including Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

READ: Big Weekend: Liverpool v Man City, Roberto De Zerbi, Michael Carrick, Viktor Gyokeres, Forest

Now, a report from German journalist Florian Plettenberg claims Gabriel and his representatives have had ‘new talks’ about a potential move to Bayern Munich.

JJ Gabriel’s stance on joining Bayern Munich revealed

However, Plettenberg has also said that Gabriel looks unlikely to join Bayern Munich becuase he is to prefer a move to Spain.

Plettenberg said on X: ‘JJ Gabriel’s camp with new talks with FC Bayern over a potential move.

‘However, there is currently no offer to the player, as Bayern have not received a commitment from the 16 y/o gem.

‘There is a feeling that Gabriel is leaning towards a move to Spain, with Real Madrid and Barcelona currently the favourites.

‘A move in January is planned, based on obtaining a European passport. A Cypriot passport is being pursued, but alternative solutions are in place should that not work out. #MUFC want to keep him.’

READ MORE: Man Utd: Romano reveals ‘clear message’ from Conte about replacing Carrick

At the start of this week, Plettenberg confirmed that Barcelona and Real Madrid are willing to go to great lengths to sign Gabriel from Man Utd.

Plettenberg explained: ‘JJ Gabriel, Manchester United’s 15 y/o gem who turns 16 tomorrow, is set to receive a Cypriot passport in the near future, if all goes to plan.

‘A free transfer in January is planned and therefore possible. #MUFC

‘Real Madrid and Barcelona are currently very concrete – both ready to offer the XXL package of salary, bonuses and signing-on fee.

‘FC Bayern are not giving up and have held new talks. PSG are lurking.’

READ NEXT: Shearer makes Man Utd v Spurs prediction as Carrick ‘noise’ tipped to reach fever pitch

