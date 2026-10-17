JJ Gabriel: Real Madrid decide on ‘accepting terms’ to sign Man Utd prodigy – ‘announcement’ imminent

Real Madrid have reportedly indicated that they have ‘accepted the terms’ to sign Manchester United sensation JJ Gabriel.

16-year-old Gabriel is considered one of the best young forwards in the world, so he is a huge asset for Man Utd.

Therefore, it was a huge blow for the Red Devils when it recently emerged that he wants to leave to continue his development elsewhere.

It has been said that his relationship with the club has broken down due to the lack of first-team opportunities, while he and his representatives also have concerns about United’s general decline over the past few years.

Another factor is that JJ Gabriel has been attracting interest from some of Europe’s top clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Man Utd have still been trying to get Gabriel to change his mind about leaving, but respected reporter Fabrizio Romano confirmed this week that he is still set to move elsewhere.

READ: How Carlos Baleba has already improved Manchester United as their most important player



Romano explained: “[There is a] ninety-five per cent chance for Gabriel to go.

“Probably to La Liga, as I always told you since September.

“Paris Saint-Germain also called, also Bayern called, so all these clubs [are making] contact with people close to the player, his family as well.

“But Real Madrid, Barcelona, these are the two clubs who keep talking on a regular basis with JJ Gabriel’s camp, trying to understand if they can make it (a deal) happen.

“This situation happening now with the first team (loss of form) is not helping to change the JJ Gabriel situation [for United].”

JJ Gabriel to Real Madrid edging closer

Now, a new report from Spanish outlet Sport claims Real Madrid and Barcelona are the ‘clear frontrunners’ to sign Gabriel ahead of Bayern Munich and PSG.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Leeds v Man Utd, Brighton, Regis Le Bris, Kai Havertz, Bayern Munich CRISIS

However, Real Madrid are currently preparing to offer more money than Barcelona for Gabriel, whose team have indicated that they will make the ‘announcement’ on their ‘final’ decision about his next move ‘shortly’.

On the terms of the potential Real Madrid deal, the report explained:

‘It has been long rumoured that Real Madrid has a deal well in hand. What is certain is that, as of today, it seems confirmed that the club has accepted the terms proposed by the player and his agent. ‘At the Bernabeu, they are reportedly prepared to assume the total cost of the transfer – estimated at ten million euros, which includes a three-year contract and various bonuses for family members, the agent, and performance-related incentives’.

READ NEXT: Ranking the eight Man Utd signings made on Jason Wilcox’s watch