Real Betis make call on selling Troy Parrott to Man Utd in January

Troy Parrott has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Real Betis will not sell Troy Parrott to Manchester United in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Man Utd have been linked with a mid-season move for Parrott.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker joined Betis from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2026 and has been playing well for the Spanish club.

Troy Parrott flourishing after Tottenham exit

Parrott has scored two goals and given one assist in seven matches in all competitions for Betis so far this campaign.

The Republic of Ireland international striker failed to establish himself at Tottenham and had loan spells at Millwall, Ipswich Town, Milton Keynes Dons, Preston North End and Excelsior during his time at the north London club.

In 2024, Parrott moved to AZ on a permanent basis and became a star for the Dutch club.

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The 24-year-old scored 51 goals and gave 17 assists in 97 matches in all competitions for AZ before joining Betis in the summer of 2024.

Man Utd are reportedly keeping tabs on Parrott and have been scouting him this season.

With Benjamin Sesko the only senior number nine in the Man Utd squad and the striker also having a shin problem, manager Michael Carrick could do with signing a natural frontman in the January transfer window.

Man Utd dealt Troy Parrott blow

However, it has now emerged that Man Utd will have to forgo their pursuit of Parrott.

Spanish journalist Christian Vaquero, who has almost 31,000 followers on X, has reported that Betis have no plans whatsoever to sell the striker in the middle of the season.

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Vaquero wrote on X at 11:34am on October 16:” There’s nothing about Troy Parrott and Manchester United/Tottenham ahead of the winter transfer window despite the rumors.

“Real Betis WILL NOT sell him in January and English clubs could indeed show interest ahead of summer 2027.

“Troy Parrott has a €100 million release clause.”

Meanwhile, Chris Waddle has urged his former club, Tottenham, not to re-sign Parrott.

Waddle said: “Tottenham have produced three or four good young players coming through.

“Will Lankshear went to Boro, and Mikey Moore went on loan to Rangers.

“But when you’re talking about the top level at Tottenham, with expectations of playing in the Champions League, it’s hard to look at a youngster and know if he’ll be the next Harry Kane.

“It’s very difficult, and Tottenham decided to buy established centre-forwards rather than stick with those youngsters.

“Whether they thought they weren’t ready for Spurs is another thing, but they moved them on.

“I wouldn’t see the sense in buying Troy Parrott back for €80million (£67.5m) if you let him go for peanuts.

“Mind you, players often leave big clubs and make a success of their careers elsewhere.

“At the end of the day, a club has to decide whether to offer a long-term contract and if the player will make the first team.

“If they don’t see him breaking through for three or four years, they decide to sell while there are decent offers, ideally putting a buy-back clause in place.

“They decided to go for experience with Solanke and others, letting the younger players move on.

“When those players flourish elsewhere and command big transfer fees, you have to say well done to them, even if Tottenham got the decision wrong.”

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