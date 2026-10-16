Man Utd want Republic of Ireland star in shock January move as top form sparks serious interest

Man Utd have set their sights on signing Real Betis forward Troy Parrott ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils have won just one of their six Premier League matches this season with Michael Carrick’s side taking six points from those games.

Man Utd have conceded as many goals as they have scored this term with many fans and observers more concerned about their defence than their attack.

Carrick was backed to an extent in the transfer market with three new midfielders acquired but there had been expectation among supporters that a new left-back would also arrive.

But it seems that Man Utd could be about to add a new striker to support Benjamin Sesko, Joshua Zirkzee and Matheus Cunha, the latter of which has been used as the main centre-forward often this season.

Website Ficherio is claiming that Premier League giants Man Utd has ‘set its sights’ on Real Betis striker Parrott, who scored four goals in four Nations League matches for Republic of Ireland in the recent international break.

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The report adds: ‘According to sources close to the Premier League, Manchester United ‘s sporting management is closely monitoring the young striker.

‘Manchester United have sent scouts to follow the striker’s performances live in both La Liga and Europe.

‘The footballer is attracting considerable attention for his ability to link up with teammates, physical strength, and accuracy in front of the opposing goal.

‘The English club is looking to revamp its attacking options with a player who has both immediate potential and a promising future in its sporting project.’

However, Real Betis are currently protected by a huge €80m release clause in Parrott’s contract with the board pointing any interested club to that figure.

‘A few Premier League sides could do with’ Parrott – Houghton

After Parrott’s recent exploits at international level, ex-Republic of Ireland international Ray Houghton has hailed the Tottenham academy product’s recent form.

Houghton told Dublin Live: “It was an outstanding goal, and it was scored by an individual who’s really on form.

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“And I can’t speak highly enough of him as a footballer. He’s a lad that has had adversity, you know.

“He was a prospect. It didn’t go well for him at Tottenham. He was farmed out on loan to clubs. Sometimes it’s because you need experience, and sometimes it’s the club doesn’t know what to do with you, and you don’t feel loved. You don’t feel part of the team that you’re involved with.”

Houghton added: “He went away to the Netherlands, reinvented himself, and then he got his chance with our Ireland. I mean, Evan Ferguson was ahead of him.

“Evan was playing early on in that campaign, and then Troy came in and just hit the ground running. And since then, you just look at him; he’s become a man.

“He’s grown up. He’s gone through adversity, but he’s got experience now to fall back on. The experience of the Netherlands, experience now in Spain, and he must just be loving life at the moment.”

On Premier League clubs potentially cursing themselves for not taking a chance on Parrott, Houghton continued: “One or two might be regretting that when they look at his form over the international matches that we’ve just seen.

“The goals that he’s got, the confidence that he’s shown, a few Premier League sides could do with that, I think.”

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