Nico Williams agent confirms Liverpool, Arsenal transfer interest: ‘I will defend him to the death’

The agent of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams has opened up about interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and other clubs in an interview.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have been looking for wingers in recent times with Williams’ name coming up regularly in their search for a new signing.

Interest in Williams was particularly hot in the summer of 2024 after he had proven himself at club level but also on the international stage.

Williams, who has 38 goals and 37 assists in 205 matches in all competitions for Bilbao, has already won the European Championship and World Cup as a Spain international.

There was interest from several clubs, especially Barcelona, in the summer of 2024 but Williams shocked everyone by signing a new deal at Athletic Bilbao instead of pursuing a move.

Williams’ agent Félix Tainta confirmed interest from Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool on Los Fulanos (via Marca) as he explained why Williams stayed in the Basque region.

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When asked about negotiations with Barcelona, Tainta explained: “We all know about Barca’s interest in the summer of 24, after the European Championship. Barca, Arsenal, Bayern, Liverpool, PSG… I could name them all. Everyone wanted Nico, and having a player say no to all these clubs isn’t easy.

“From there, we talked to Barca. Athletic knew because I kept them informed about the situation at all times, even though Athletic were angry with Barca for their methods. From then on, I initiated conversations.

“There came a point in the negotiations, in the situation, where Nico couldn’t be without playing time. Nico is a Formula 1 car. If I go to your house, I can’t take on your problem, and I made that clear to Barca.

“From then on, we decided that if there weren’t certain guarantees, we couldn’t risk Nico not going there to play, with a World Cup coming up, and not just with a World Cup, it’s…A professional has to practice their profession. I go to your house to practice my profession; I have to continue doing my profession, and if you have a problem, that shouldn’t affect me. And if you can’t assure me that it won’t affect me, then I might have to change my mind.”

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On interest in the summer of 2024 and 2025, Tainta added: “There were very important contacts the summer of the European Championship, and even more important ones the following summer. It wasn’t that there were any changes; the dynamic was good. But when you reach a certain point, you defend what’s yours, and I, as I’ve told you from the very beginning, will always defend my player, always, to the death.

“And when what you’re doing is based on facts, logic, and common sense, nobody can say anything to you. I ask for something that’s essential in the life of a professional, whether they’re a footballer or a waiter. If you’re a waiter and you can’t do your job, you’re screwed. From that point on, things change, and you take a different path.”

When asked if Williams wanted to leave, Tainta replied: “Nico had the idea of ​​being able to leave. He’s ambitious. At Athletic, you know the limitations, you know you’re not going to win a Champions League, maybe a La Liga title.

“In the end, when he kept saying, ‘Not here, not here, not here, maybe here, but the situation and what it entails doesn’t add up,’ there’s another twist where you think, ‘What if I renew?’ I brought it up with him, I said, ‘This is what it is, do you want me to fight for it?’ And he agreed. And that’s how we renewed.”

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