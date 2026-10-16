Alan Shearer makes Leeds United vs Man Utd prediction and Gary Neville disagrees

Alan Shearer and Gary Neville have made predictions for Sunday’s game between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road.

One of the biggest Premier League matches of the weekend will pit Leeds United against arch-rivals Man Utd at Elland Road.

Leeds United have been one of the Premier League’s most impressive teams at the start of this campaign, while Man Utd have massively underperformed and are under pressure for this game.

Leeds are arguably the favourites to win this weekend, and Shearer has explained why he thinks Daniel Farke’s side will pick up all three points.

“Elland Road will be absolutely bouncing. They’re up against it, Man United and they’re up against this Leeds team who are going to make it very difficult,” Shearer told The Metro.

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“They were brilliant at Arsenal last week. I’ve got no faith or confidence in Man United. So, I’m going to say a home win. I think Leeds will beat them.

“Leeds went 1-0 up against Arsenal and they missed a couple of chances before that, so they deservedly took the lead. It was only then when Arsenal made the changes that they lost the game.

“So, I think Leeds will go into this with more belief and confidence, and they’ll know the pressure that Man United are under. I think they’ll feed off that, so that’s why I’m going to go for a home win.

“I think Man United players are still playing for Michael Carrick. I think their reaction in Madrid on Tuesday night and also Martinez’s comments backed up that the players like Michael Carrick, but they’ve got to go out and get a result for him desperately because the pressure will be hugely on if Leeds beat them.

“Unfortunately for Michael, I think Leeds will win this weekend.”

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Gary Neville makes contrasting Leeds United vs Manchester United prediction

Man Utd legend Neville, meanwhile, has boldly suggested that his former side will pick up all three points.

“I am going 2-1 Man United,” Neville said on The Overlap.

“To be honest, if you have Cunha, Mbuemo, Amad and Rashford, [you have a chance].”

Arsenal legend Paul Merson, meanwhile, is fully expecting Man Utd to lose this weekend.

“This is a big, big, big football match,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“A big rivalry. And it’s one of Leeds’ biggest games.

“And if you’re a Leeds fan, after the weekend, you’d be shocked if Man Utd beat them at Elland Road.

“Every Leeds fan would be disappointed if they didn’t get a result against Man Utd this weekend.

“Now that’s a big swing in football. How many times have we said that about Leeds vs Man Utd games?

“And it tells you everything you need to know about Man Utd.”

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