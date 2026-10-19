Liverpool make decision on Alexander-Arnold return after Iraola confirms Frimpong injury

Liverpool are interested in bringing Trent Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds were helpless as it became clear that Alexander-Arnold wanted to leave to the La Liga giants on a free transfer in the summer of 2025, before Real Madrid eventually paid a fee to get the England international to join before the Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold has been impacted by injury issues during his time at the Bernabeu but his performances have been far from impressive.

The former Liverpool right-back has contributed five assists in 26 appearances for Los Blancos and is now reportedly growing frustrated by his limited minutes on the pitch under Jose Mourinho.

Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde has been used ahead of Alexander-Arnold despite the England international being available for selection.

And now TEAMtalk have revealed that Mourinho’s selection decisions have ‘raised further questions about Alexander-Arnold’s role in the team’.

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He is now ‘considering his future at Real Madrid’ with Liverpool ‘exploring’ a deal to bring the academy graduate back to Anfield in the near future.

Liverpool are ‘among a host of clubs monitoring his situation’ with Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City also looking into a possible return to England for the right-back.

The report adds: ‘Real Madrid are not actively looking to force Alexander-Arnold out, and sources indicate that he remains happy at the club. However, we are informed by sources that the Spanish giants would consider a reasonable offer in the future should his situation fail to improve.’

Liverpool have struggled to replace Alexander-Arnold adequately since his departure with Jeremie Frimpong not living up to the hype around his arrival at Anfield.

Summer loan signing Ronald Araujo, who is primarily a centre-back, has been playing at right-back this season for Liverpool with Frimpong mainly acting as a back-up option.

Frimpong unlikely to be back before the international break – Iraola

Liverpool are set to be down one right-back in the coming month or so with Andoni Iraola confirming that Frimpong is unlikely to recover from his latest injury until after the November international break.

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Iraola said on Monday: “Jeremie is a new injury and we will have to wait until he recovers. It’s going to be difficult before the break, but we will try.”

Araujo has a clause in his contract that Liverpool could trigger to make him a permanent signing from Barcelona in the summer – but the Uruguay international insists it’s too early to know what his future holds.

Araujo said in the same press conference: “It’s very early to be talking about these kinds of things.

“I’m just trying to enjoy every day, continue to grow, develop, to play, to give what’s required of me, to have that confidence.

“I’m really happy to be here, my family are also very happy. But it’s a bit early to be talking about those kinds of things.”

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