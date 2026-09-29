‘Top attitude’ Trent earns Tuchel plaudits after ‘professional’ England win in Prague

England boss Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Real Madrid right-back was handed his first Three Lions start under the German in the Nations League win over Czechia on Tuesday evening.

Having lost their opening match to Spain over the weekend, England were rarely troubled in Prague after the home side’s most dangerous player, Pavel Sulc, was sent off after only 25 minutes for a shin-high challenge on Elliot Anderson.

Alexander-Arnold, making his first England start since October 2024, made his mark with a brilliant delivery for Anthony Gordon to head home after 47 minutes.

Gordon, who was England’s best performer in the loss against Spain at Wembley, was prominent once more, forming a potent partnership with former Newcastle United team-mate Lewis Hall, who started at left-back.

READ: England player ratings vs Czechia – Classy Trent, Gordon and Hall shine, Saka wasteful

The victory was wrapped up after 69 minutes when captain Harry Kane scored his 87th goal in 123 England appearances with an emphatic left-foot finish after Morgan Rogers had an effort blocked.

And, speaking after the game, Tuchel told BBC Radio 5 Live: “We played a professional second half. We stepped up in urgency, bit of quicker play and better ball speed.

“We deserved to win the second half. With the red card we became heavy, heavy favourites.

“A clean sheet is always important, it gives everyone a good feeling. Always things to improve but overall a serious performance and a deserved win.”

As for Alexander-Arnold’s performance, he added: “He did very well. He had an excellent assist. Overall like everyone [he] was professional, top attitude and one decisive action.”

No issues with Man City stars despite FFP storm

As to whether he had any concerns over starting Manchester City duo Elliot Anderson and Marc Guehi, amid the current Manchester City FFP storm, Tuchel responded: “I did not. I have a bad conscience now. I did not actually because I am just focused on everything we have to deal with here and to prepare the team.

“I did not talk to them about the issue and I will not comment on it. I think Marc today was absolutely excellent after a tough match against Spain. The reaction was on the highest level and Elliot Anderson had a good match as well.”

In terms of whether there will be any changes for Saturday’s clash with Croatia, the German added: “I cannot tell you. We have three days which is a big difference to two games.

“We decided not to travel back to England but to stay in Prague one more night, get some good rest and then travel to Croatia and have two training sessions there.

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“We will push everyone to be available, even Nico O’Reilly and Ezri Konsa hopefully and then we know more.

“The next match is important for us against a direct opponent and we want to win.”