Expert reveals eye-opening Tottenham compensation fee from Man City FFP saga

Football Finance expert Kevin Maguire claims that Tottenham could be set for a huge compensation fee from Manchester City after the Etihad outfit were found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges levelled against them.

The Premier League released an official statement confirming the guilty verdict on Tuesday evening, with City immediately following up and claiming they will be ‘relentless’ in their efforts to prove their innocence.

While no sanctions have yet been handed down, the Premier League have stated that they will look to be ‘swift’ in bringing the damaging saga to an end.

Tottenham are reported to be among four Premier League clubs who have reserved their right to seek compensation, alongside Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

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Spurs’ claim to compensation comes after they missed out on Champions League football between 2011 and 2013, when City won the league and then finished second.

And Maguire believes Spurs could claim in the region of £43million, as a result of missing out on Europe’s premier competition.

Speaking to the i News, he said: “Some clubs who finished fifth will be looking at a minimum of £42.96m claim for loss of prize money.

“Then you could legitimately say that instead of hosting Bayern Munich or Real Madrid on a Wednesday night, we ended up hosting the second-best team in Denmark on a Thursday night, so our gate receipts were down. Bonuses from sponsors are down too.

“All of that goes into the claims.”

Redknapp insists Tottenham ‘cheated’ by FFP scandal

Meanwhile, former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has revealed how he thinks his old club were ‘cheated’ by the City FFP scandal, having been in charge when Spurs missed out on Champions League qualification.

“Manchester City’s guilty verdict handed down on almost all of their Premier League charges is a staggering moment for football,” Redknapp wrote in a column for The Sun.

“It is a huge task to try and wrap your head around just how far this could reach through the sport — all the people who could be impacted.

“There are so many who will feel they have a claim to have some wrongs righted should City fail in their appeal and I am one of them.

”During the period City’s charges cover, I was in charge of Spurs and locking horns with them for the Champions League spots over a long run.

“In back-to-back seasons, 2010/11 and 2011/12, we finished one place off qualification.

“The second time around, when City won the title with that Sergio Aguero goal on the final day, we finished fourth but still missed out as Chelsea won the Champions League to take our spot.

“In May 2011, a 1-0 loss to Roberto Mancini’s side saw them qualify for Europe’s biggest competition for the first time and ended our dream of getting in there ourselves.”

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Redknapp added: “Who knows what would have happened if those at the Etihad had been playing by the rules like everyone else?

“No one can say for sure but Tottenham fans will not be alone in feeling that they were, in some way, cheated across those seasons.”