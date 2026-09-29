Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has spotted an “issue” with Marcus Rashford and has told head coach Michael Carrick how to fix it.

Following loan spells at Aston Villa and FC Barcelona, Rashford returned to Man Utd ahead of this season after being given another chance by head coach Michael Carrick.

Rashford‘s return was sanctioned after Barcelona opted against signing him permanently in the summer, and he has been one of United’s better performers at the start of this campaign.

Still, the England international is without a goal this season, and Rooney has pointed out why he has struggled with the final aspect of his game in the opening weeks of this campaign.

“That’s the issue why he’s not scoring or creating…”

Rooney said about Rashford on The United Stand: “No, because I actually think he has done okay in games, and he has looked lively, and in some games he hasn’t.

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“But I think in some of the games, he has actually looked quite lively and sharp.

“I think the issue is he’s too far away from goal. That’s the issue why he’s not scoring or creating.

“He’s playing too wide. He’s playing too deep at times.

“With Marcus Rashford, with good attacking players who can score goals, you want to get them as close to the goal as possible, and I don’t think he’s close enough to the goal.

“That’s an issue, in terms of carrying an injury.”

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Ruud Gullit has gone further with his assessment of Rashford, having claimed that the forward no longer enjoys playing for Man Utd.

“Of course, it didn’t happen for Rashford but he was only there on loan but I think he learned a lot playing for Barcelona,” Gullit told ComeOne.

“He played with very good players around him there and now he has to do it at a different team, playing different football, without those players, and I don’t know if he likes that. I don’t know if he wants it anymore.

“We will see because he will show us and I know he wants to play well but it’s not nice to leave the love of your life, Man United, and find out that a lot of people didn’t even want you. That’s not nice at all.

“Now he has to go back and prove himself again and that is hard.”

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