According to reports, Martin Zubimendi ‘wants to leave’ Arsenal and he has decided a move to Real Madrid is his ‘preferred’ option.

Arsenal fended off competition from Liverpool and Real Madrid to sign Spain international Zubimendi during the 2025 summer transfer window.

The Gunners invested around £60m to sign the talented midfielder from La Liga outfit Real Sociedad, and he seamlessly settled in at the Emirates.

Zubimendi had a great first few months at Arsenal, but he arguably ran out of steam during the run-in and ended the season as a bit-part player.

Myles Lewis-Skelly usurped Zubimendi in the pecking order at the end of last season, and Arsenal have since recruited Bruno Guimaraes to provide extra competition in midfield.

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Before the international break, Zubimendi failed to make a single start for Arsenal in the Premier League, and he is now being linked with an exit.

A report from Spanish outlet Nacional claims Zubimendi has now decided that he ‘wants to leave’ Arsenal, while he has made Real Madrid his ‘preferred destination’.

Zubimendi has also reportedly ‘asked’ his representatives to ‘accelerate’ his move to Real Madrid, and Arsenal have reportedly set the terms for his exit, and he ‘will wear white in 2027’ if these demands are met.

Terms for Martin Zubimendi to join Real Madrid revealed

The midfielder is said to want his future to be sorted ‘as soon as possible’ because he ‘wants to return to prominence imminently’, while Arsenal have made it clear what it will take to ‘unlock’ the deal.

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The report explains:

‘Arsenal will not make it easy for him to leave after the investment they’ve made in the player, but an offer reaching € 75 million, including a fixed fee and add-ons, could change their minds. Real Madrid are aware of the player’s desire to leave and know that this factor could be crucial in a complicated negotiation. Zubimendi doesn’t want to leave simply because he’s unhappy. He’s looking for a project where he can regain his role and demonstrate that he remains one of the Spanish midfielders with the greatest ability to orchestrate play from the back. ‘January would be the ideal time for him, although a deal of this magnitude could be postponed until [the summer of] 2027 if the clubs don’t reach an agreement immediately. What does seem clear is that Zubimendi doesn’t want to remain in a secondary role for much longer.’

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