Trent Alexander-Arnold told he will never be an England starter under Thomas Tuchel

Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been warned that he will ‘never’ be an England starter under head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Alexander-Arnold is one of England’s most talented footballers, but he has largely been on the periphery of The Three Lions squad over the past couple of years.

The former Liverpool star endured a difficult debut season at Real Madrid, and his defensive frailties have contributed to Tuchel and ex-England boss Gareth Southgate preferring other options at right-back.

Alexander-Arnold was among the notable omissions from the England squad for this summer’s World Cup, though Tuchel has selected him for this international break.

In a recent interview, Tuchel spoke on the decision to turn to Alexander-Arnold after omitting him from his World Cup squad.

“They never did something wrong. We just chose different players,” Tuchel told reporters about Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer missing the World Cup.

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“So now it is a new competition. Some players, some positions, have more injuries. Some have less injuries.

“I think he [Palmer] has a point to prove, and the same goes for Trent.

“He was never off the list. He was never non-selectable for us, and it is his chance to show, come to camp and be the best version of himself.”

“Does that mean he’s a regular right-back? I don’t think so…”

However, presenter Adrian Durham has warned Alexander-Arnold is ‘never’ going to be a starter for England under Tuchel.

“The debate about Trent is really interesting,” Durham said on talkSPORT.

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“What if he plays tonight [Tuesday] and plays really well? Does that mean he’s the regular right-back? I don’t think so.

“There’s so many others that seem to be ahead of him. It feels like Thomas Tuchel has called him because he has to.

“One thing I do know about Trent is he absolutely wants to nail down an England spot. But at the age he’s at, I’m just wondering if that’s ever going to happen.

“We know he’s talented. I think when he’s had an opportunity, he hasn’t really grasped it.

“When was the last time you could say Trent Alexander-Arnold really played brilliantly for England?

“I do wonder about this…if he plays tonight in Prague, will he actually nail down a place?

“Or will it be another cap on the way to an underwhelming England career?”

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