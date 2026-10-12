Liverpool to replace £29.5m star slammed by Carragher in January as Reds turn to Hull City standout

According to reports, Liverpool are ‘planning to replace’ Jeremie Frimpong in January, while they are targeting a Hull City star.

Over the past ten years, Liverpool have been renowned for their great recruitment, but they have got plenty wrong in the transfer market over the past couple of seasons.

Liverpool have spent over £100m on three separate occasions to land Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola, and none of these have lived up to expectations at Anfield.

The Reds have also got their most of their cheaper signings wrong in recent times, including £29.5m Frimpong from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool recruited Frimpong after losing Trent Alexander-Arnold, but this transfer has been puzzling; the attacking wing-back is yet to fit into the system at Anfield.

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Frimpong has struggled at right-back and as a winger since the start of last season, and he is now only a bit-part player under head coach Andoni Iraola, with Jamie Carragher arguing that he was “all over the place” in Sunday’s loss to Manchester City.

Right-back is one of a few problem positions for Liverpool, partly because they are without Conor Bradley due to a serious knee injury.

Liverpool plan to replace Jeremie Frimpong

Now, a report from journliast Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider claims Liverpool have ‘set sights’ on signing a replacement for Frimpong during the upcoming January transfer window.

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The report claims: “Right-back is probably another position that Liverpool do need to strengthen in with the issues they’ve had.

“It’s not been the most stable position for Liverpool, with Jeremie Frimpong struggling to reach the heights expected of him when they brought him to Anfield last summer.

“His performances have been a concern, while Conor Bradley’s injuries have caused them problems as well, so they’ve had to use other options in that position.

“It’s something they could look at in January, but it isn’t an urgent priority right now, so they could wait until the end of the season before they make a move.”

Liverpool are also linked with potential new goalkeepers because Alisson Becker is in the final year of his contract and is linked with several European giants.

The Reds still have Giorgi Mamardashvili and have agreed a deal for 18-year-old Lucca Brughmans to join next year, but they are linked with Hull City standout Konstantis Tzolakis.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs linked with Tzolakis, and The Sun are reporting that his representatives ‘will hold talks’ with Hull City about his future next month.

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